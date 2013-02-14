SYDNEY, Feb 14 U.S. corn looked set to snap a nine-session slide on Thursday, edging up from a one-month low touched the day before when favorable weather forecasts in South America dragged on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 0.14 percent to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent the day before. Its nine-session losing streak marked the longest such run in 5-1/2 years. * March soybeans climbed 0.19 percent to $14.25-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.16 percent on Wednesday. * March wheat gained 0.17 percent to $7.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.48 percent in the previous session. * Corn and soybean prices reached record highs in 2012 as drought ravaged U.S. growing areas. But prices fell back as U.S. crops turned out better than feared, and large Brazilian and Argentine harvests in early 2013 look set to replenish global supplies. * South Korea's largest feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI), has issued an international tender to purchase up to 195,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday. * The tender excluded U.S.-origin corn as it is not acceptable due to price and quality concerns, traders said. * Warm, dry conditions across Argentina are stressing soybean crops, although rains are expected to return next week, MDA Weather Services said. * Market participants are looking to planting estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at its annual forum late next week for direction, analysts said. The acreage estimates could be even larger than the USDA's baseline projections released on Monday, observers say. MARKET NEWS * The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting loomed. * Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand outlook. * U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Bank of Japan announces policy decision 0630 France Q4 GDP 0700 Germany Q4 GDP 0900 Italy Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 2343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 736.75 1.25 +0.17% +0.65% 762.78 30 CBOT corn 696.50 1.00 +0.14% +0.04% 714.97 23 CBOT soy 1425.75 2.75 +0.19% +0.35% 1433.09 35 CBOT rice $15.86 $0.01 +0.03% +1.28% $15.49 54 WTI crude $97.17 $0.16 +0.16% -0.35% $95.53 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.06% USD/AUD 1.035 -0.001 -0.14% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)