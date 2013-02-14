SYDNEY, Feb 14 U.S. corn looked set to snap a
nine-session slide on Thursday, edging up from a one-month low
touched the day before when favorable weather forecasts in South
America dragged on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 0.14 percent
to $6.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent the day
before. Its nine-session losing streak marked the longest such
run in 5-1/2 years.
* March soybeans climbed 0.19 percent to $14.25-1/4 a
bushel, after firming 0.16 percent on Wednesday.
* March wheat gained 0.17 percent to $7.46-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.48 percent in the previous session.
* Corn and soybean prices reached record highs in 2012 as
drought ravaged U.S. growing areas. But prices fell back as U.S.
crops turned out better than feared, and large Brazilian and
Argentine harvests in early 2013 look set to replenish global
supplies.
* South Korea's largest feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed Inc.
(NOFI), has issued an international tender to purchase up to
195,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat,
European traders said on Wednesday.
* The tender excluded U.S.-origin corn as it is not
acceptable due to price and quality concerns, traders said.
* Warm, dry conditions across Argentina are stressing
soybean crops, although rains are expected to return next week,
MDA Weather Services said.
* Market participants are looking to planting estimates from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture at its annual forum late next
week for direction, analysts said. The acreage estimates could
be even larger than the USDA's baseline projections released on
Monday, observers say.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held near multi-year lows against the dollar and
euro on Thursday, finding a bit of stability following a few
sessions of volatile trade as the outcome of a Bank of Japan
policy meeting loomed.
* Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close
near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though
gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as
the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand
outlook.
* U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending
little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500
index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November
2007.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Bank of Japan announces policy decision
0630 France Q4 GDP
0700 Germany Q4 GDP
0900 Italy Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 2343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 736.75 1.25 +0.17% +0.65% 762.78 30
CBOT corn 696.50 1.00 +0.14% +0.04% 714.97 23
CBOT soy 1425.75 2.75 +0.19% +0.35% 1433.09 35
CBOT rice $15.86 $0.01 +0.03% +1.28% $15.49 54
WTI crude $97.17 $0.16 +0.16% -0.35% $95.53 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.345 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.06%
USD/AUD 1.035 -0.001 -0.14% +0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)