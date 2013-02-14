* Corn drops well into technically oversold territory
* Rising open interest in corn signals new short positions
* Wheat slides on improving U.S. Plains weather
* Soybeans fall as export sales disappoint
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Feb 14 U.S. corn futures slipped for
the 10th straight session on Thursday on crop-friendly weather
in South America and expectations for rising global supplies,
traders said.
Wheat futures fell as improving U.S. weather conditions and
fund selling overshadowed strong weekly U.S. export sales data,
and soybeans fell after weekly export sales fell short of trade
expectations.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, March corn settled down
3/4 cent at $6.94-3/4 per bushel. March wheat ended down
3-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $7.32 a bushel, and March
soybeans settled down 5 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $14.18 a
bushel.
Corn's slide has pushed the market well into technically
oversold territory. The nine-day relative strength index for the
March contract settled at 24. An RSI of zero to 30 is one
sign of an oversold market; a reading of 70 to 100 indicates an
overbought market.
But open interest in CBOT corn futures has risen over the
course of the February selloff, indicating that some traders are
adding new short positions. Open interest in CBOT wheat has also
increased this month, while prices have fallen.
"It continues to be a sentiment trade rather than a
supply/demand trade," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global
Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana.
In a possible sign that the selloff may be losing momentum,
March corn pared losses toward the closing bell and stayed
inside of the previous day's trading range.
CBOT wheat was pressured by technical selling and the
arrival this week of some much-needed moisture in the dry U.S.
Plains winter wheat belt.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued by a
consortium of state and federal climatologists, still showed
severe drought across 82.5 percent of the High Plains region,
but the figure was down from 87.25 percent a week earlier.
"We've had some moisture out west, which has eased some of
the production concerns. And (crop) conditions overseas are
generally favorable," said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst with
Jefferies Bache in Chicago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export
sales of U.S. wheat for the current and new marketing year at
706,300 tonnes, a seven-week high that topped trade expectations
for 275,000 to 400,000 tonnes.
But the data failed to confirm sales of U.S. wheat to
Brazil, Britain or Russia that were rumored last week.
"The attitude is that maybe it was just talk," McCambridge
said. "Even though prices are oversold and we had decent export
sales, we need to continue to see a decent pace of sales to keep
USDA's forecast within reach."
SOYBEAN EXPORT SALES SLOW
Weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans fell short of
expectations. The government pegged sales at 235,900 tonnes,
including net cancellations of 109,100 tonnes for 2012/13 and
net sales of 345,000 tonnes for 2013/14. Trade estimates were
for 700,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
Improving crop weather in South America continues to
pressure soybeans as well, with Brazil poised to surpass the
United States as the world's biggest soybean producer.
"We're certainly seeing improved forecasts for South
America, forecasts for more rain in Argentina and in southern
Brazil," said Rich Nelson, an analyst with Allendale Inc in
McHenry, Illinois.
"Also, we confirmed this morning in the export sales report
we're at the inflection point, with soybean sales shifting back
to South America," he said, alluding to the net U.S. sales
cancellations for 2012/2013.
Brazil's soybean harvest is 12 percent complete, above the
five-year average of 7 percent, analyst Celeres said Wednesday.
However, the global soy trade remains concerned
about logistics problems that could slow the movement of
Brazilian soybeans to ports.
In Argentina, rains expected this weekend should bring
relief to corn and soy crops stressed by recent dryness.
Traders were awaiting data on the pace of the U.S. soybean
crush, due Friday from the National Oilseed Processors
Association. The average estimate for NOPA's January crush among
analysts surveyed by Reuters was 159.5 million bushels.
NOPA reported the December U.S. soy crush at 159.899 million
bushels, its biggest monthly total since January 2010.
Prices at 2:46 p.m. CST (2045 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 694.75 -0.75 -0.1% -0.5%
CBOT soy 1418.00 -5.00 -0.4% -0.1%
CBOT meal 407.20 -0.90 -0.2% -3.2%
CBOT soyoil 51.70 0.04 0.1% 5.2%
CBOT wheat 732.00 -3.50 -0.5% -5.9%
CBOT rice 1572.00 -13.50 -0.9% 5.8%
EU wheat 242.75 0.50 0.2% -3.0%
US crude 97.32 0.31 0.3% 6.0%
Dow Jones 13,971 -12 -0.1% 6.6%
Gold 1636.34 -6.02 -0.4% -2.3%
Euro/dollar 1.3358 -0.0095 -0.7% 1.2%
Dollar Index 80.3730 0.2820 0.4% 0.8%
Baltic Freight 748 -3 -0.4% 7.0%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Mayank
Bhardwaj in New Delhi; editing by William Hardy, David Gregorio,
John Wallace and Jim Marshall)