SYDNEY, Feb 15 U.S. corn rose for the first time in 11 sessions on Friday, supported by technical buying after crop-friendly weather in South America and expectations of increased global supplies had pressured the grain. Despite the rise, corn is down 1.6 percent for the week, marking its second consecutive weekly fall. Wheat edged higher, but improving U.S. weather and fund selling overshadowed strong weekly U.S. export sales data, putting wheat on course for its biggest weekly loss in six weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn rose 0.36 percent to $6.97-1/2 a bushel, having dipped 0.11 percent in the previous session. * March soybeans rose 0.33 percent to $14.32-3/4 a bushel, having lost 0.35 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down 2.17 percent for the week, the biggest slide since the first week of January when the oilseed fell more than 4 percent. * March wheat rose 0.44 $7.35-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.48 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.8 percent for the week, the biggest slide in six weeks. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued by a consortium of state and federal climatologists, still showed severe drought across 82.5 percent of the High Plains region, but the figure was down from 87.25 percent a week earlier. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for the current and new marketing year at 706,300 tonnes, a seven-week high that topped trade expectations for 275,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * But the data failed to confirm sales of U.S. wheat to Brazil, Britain or Russia that were rumored last week. * Weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans fell short of expectations. The government pegged sales at 235,900 tonnes, including net cancellations of 109,100 tonnes for 2012/13 and net sales of 345,000 tonnes for 2013/14. Trade estimates were for 700,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * Improving crop weather in South America continues to pressure soybeans as well, with Brazil poised to surpass the United States as the world's biggest soybean producer. * Brazil's soybean harvest is 12 percent complete, above the five-year average of 7 percent, analyst Celeres said Wednesday. * However, the global soy trade remains concerned about logistics problems that could slow the movement of Brazilian soybeans to ports. * Traders were awaiting data on the pace of the U.S. soybean crush, due Friday from the National Oilseed Processors Association. The average estimate for NOPA's January crush among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 159.5 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday in the wake of data showing the euro zone slipped deeper into recession late last year, while markets braced for more conflicting comments on currencies as G20 officials meet in Moscow. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. * The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further with major averages near multi-year highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial output revised 0900 Italy Trade balance 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1415 U.S. Industrial output 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data G20 Finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Moscow (to Feb. 16) Grains prices at 0012 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 735.25 3.25 +0.44% -0.03% 761.94 26 CBOT corn 697.25 2.50 +0.36% +0.25% 715.18 29 CBOT soy 1422.75 4.75 +0.33% -0.02% 1434.04 32 CBOT rice $15.77 $0.05 +0.32% -0.54% $15.51 48 WTI crude $97.33 $0.02 +0.02% +0.33% $95.68 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 -0.02% -0.71% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.002 -0.14% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)