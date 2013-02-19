SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. soybeans rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday after much needed rains in Argentina failed to materialise, raising the threat of lower-than-expected yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans gained 1.32 percent to $14.43-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.46 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * March corn climbed 0.31 percent to $7.00-1/4 a bushel, after advancing 0.58 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.51 percent to $7.46 a bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent on Friday. * Rains forecast to bring relief to wilting Argentine soy and corn crops over the weekend were lighter than expected, raising the prospect of lower yields in the 2012/13 harvest, a weather specialist said on Monday. * Brazilian port workers in Santos occupied a Chinese ship on Monday in protest against the government's plan to modernize the country's ports, the head of the main labor union representing the protesters said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reported weekly export sales of wheat for the current and new marketing year at 706,300 tonnes, a seven-week high that topped trade expectations for 275,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * U.S. farmers will plant crops this spring as the threat of a drought looms over prime farmland from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains. Grain supplies are already tight from drought losses in 2012. * The USDA reported on Friday the cancellation of 250,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to unknown destinations this marketing year, adding pressure to the oilseed. * The January soybean-crushing volume from the National Oilseed Processors Association came in below the average trade estimate, but was still the second-largest monthly total in three years. * Russian wheat buyers are starting to default on previously agreed contracts as domestic wheat prices continue to fall due to sales from government stocks, an analyst said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The yen rose on Tuesday after Japanese ministers played down talk of foreign bond buying by the country's central bank, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said such a policy could be one option for monetary easing. * Brent crude oil consolidated below $118 per barrel on Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth and continuing tensions in the Middle East. * The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 746.00 3.75 +0.51% 762.13 46 CBOT corn 700.25 1.50 +0.21% 715.89 36 CBOT soy 1443.25 18.75 +1.32% 1437.83 50 CBOT rice $15.84 $0.00 +0.00% $15.51 53 WTI crude $95.63 -$0.23 -0.24% $95.88 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 -$0.001 -0.08% USD/AUD 1.032 0.001 +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)