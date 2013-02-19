SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. soybeans rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday after much needed rains in Argentina failed
to materialise, raising the threat of lower-than-expected
yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans gained 1.32
percent to $14.43-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.46 percent on
Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
* March corn climbed 0.31 percent to $7.00-1/4 a
bushel, after advancing 0.58 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.51 percent to $7.46 a bushel,
having closed up 1.4 percent on Friday.
* Rains forecast to bring relief to wilting Argentine soy
and corn crops over the weekend were lighter than expected,
raising the prospect of lower yields in the 2012/13 harvest, a
weather specialist said on Monday.
* Brazilian port workers in Santos occupied a Chinese ship
on Monday in protest against the government's plan to modernize
the country's ports, the head of the main labor union
representing the protesters said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday
reported weekly export sales of wheat for the current and new
marketing year at 706,300 tonnes, a seven-week high that topped
trade expectations for 275,000 to 400,000 tonnes.
* U.S. farmers will plant crops this spring as the threat of
a drought looms over prime farmland from the Mississippi River
to the Rocky Mountains. Grain supplies are already tight from
drought losses in 2012.
* The USDA reported on Friday the cancellation of 250,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to unknown destinations this
marketing year, adding pressure to the oilseed.
* The January soybean-crushing volume from the National
Oilseed Processors Association came in below the average trade
estimate, but was still the second-largest monthly total in
three years.
* Russian wheat buyers are starting to default on previously
agreed contracts as domestic wheat prices continue to fall due
to sales from government stocks, an analyst said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen rose on Tuesday after Japanese ministers played
down talk of foreign bond buying by the country's central bank,
a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said such a policy could
be one option for monetary easing.
* Brent crude oil consolidated below $118 per barrel on
Monday, underpinned by expectations of improving global growth
and continuing tensions in the Middle East.
* The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart
dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales,
though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains
to seven.
Grains prices at 0108 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 746.00 3.75 +0.51% 762.13 46
CBOT corn 700.25 1.50 +0.21% 715.89 36
CBOT soy 1443.25 18.75 +1.32% 1437.83 50
CBOT rice $15.84 $0.00 +0.00% $15.51 53
WTI crude $95.63 -$0.23 -0.24% $95.88 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.334 -$0.001 -0.08%
USD/AUD 1.032 0.001 +0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)