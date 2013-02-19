* Soybeans rise 1.4 pct on poor rains in Argentina
* Wheat up for 2nd day on strong demand for U.S. supply
* Market eyes Chinese buying after Lunar new year break
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 U.S. soybeans rose 1.4 percent
to a one-week high on Tuesday as disappointing rains across
Argentina's parched crop-belt buoyed the market amid
expectations of Chinese buying after the Lunar New Year break.
Wheat futures rose for a second consecutive day with the
market underpinned by strong demand for U.S. supplies, while
corn was little changed after closing higher in the last
session.
The rain that had been expected to bring relief to wilting
Argentine soybean and corn crops over the weekend was lighter
than expected, raising the prospect of lower yields in the
2012/13 harvest, a weather specialist said.
The scant rains and high temperatures worrying Argentine
farmers since January have started to hit the development of
corn and soy, particularly later-planted crops.
Argentina is the world's third-biggest exporter of soybeans.
Importers are desperately looking to Brazil and Argentine to
replenish tight global supplies following a devastating drought
in the United States last year.
"The bounce in soybeans has got to do with South American
weather as rains in Argentina were a little disappointing," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"The support for U.S. grain markets is coming from last
week's long awaited improvement in U.S. wheat export sales
activity."
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 1.4 percent
to $14.43-3/4 a bushel, the highest since February 11. March
wheat added 0.2 percent to $7.43-1/2 a bushel while March
corn gave up 0.1 percent to $6.97-3/4 a bushel.
China, the world's biggest soybean importer, is likely to
resume purchases as factories open after a week-long Lunar New
Year break.
China imported 4.78 million tonnes of soybeans in January,
down 18.8 percent from 5.89 million tonnes in December,
according to figures from the General Administration of Customs
of China.
In the United States, soybean processors crushed 158.195
million bushels of soybeans in January, the second-largest
monthly total in three years, the National Oilseed Processors
Association said on Friday.
The wheat market has been supported by strong demand for
U.S. grains as supplies shrink in other exporters such as
Australia and Europe.
South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp bought 24,000 tonnes of
U.S. origin milling wheat on Friday, while a Brazilian miller
earlier purchased at least 100,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red
winter wheat for prompt shipment.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday
reported weekly export sales of wheat for the current and new
marketing year at 706,300 tonnes, a seven-week high that topped
trade expectations for 275,000 to 400,000 tonnes.
There was additional support for the benchmark U.S. wheat
futures with adverse weather hurting crop prospects in Europe.
Heavy rain and saturated soil are threatening to reduce
wheat and rapeseed production in western Europe this year with
the most serious problems in Britain, crop analysts said. The
outlook in top producer France is also deteriorating.
Large speculators sharply reduced their bullish bets on U.S.
corn futures to the lowest level since June, erasing a four-week
buildup of their net long position in a single week, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
The noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge
funds, also expanded their net short position in Chicago Board
of Trade wheat to the largest in five weeks and boosted their
net long holdings in soybeans to a fresh three-month high.
Prices at 0248 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 743.50 1.25 +0.17% 869.19 43
CBOT corn 697.75 -1.00 -0.14% 765.17 31
CBOT soy 1443.75 19.25 +1.35% 1578.67 50
CBOT rice $15.75 -$0.09 -0.54% $15.49 49
WTI crude $95.67 -$0.19 -0.20% $89.17 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.105 +8.56%
USD/AUD 1.032 -0.024 -2.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Miral Fahmy)