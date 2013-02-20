SYDNEY, Feb 20 U.S. soybeans hit a 12-day high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session when they marked their biggest daily gain in seven months, with disappointing rains in Argentina exacerbating concerns over crops there. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans climbed 0.2 percent to $14.73-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 3.22 percent on Tuesday. * March corn rose 0.29 percent to $6.97-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 0.5 percent in the previous session. * March wheat gained 0.1 percent to $7.33 a bushel, having closed down 1.35 percent the day before. * Soybeans were also supported by slow shipments from Brazil, as well as technical buying on follow-through from an upturn late last week after the market hit a one-month low as commodity funds liquidated long positions. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the current old-crop (2012-13) marketing year. * Brazilian dock workers, protesting a government port modernization drive they fear will cost them jobs, stood fast for a second day on Tuesday, refusing to let non-union workers unload a Chinese ship at Santos Port. * Agricultural meteorologists said precipitation expected in the next week to 10 days will provide significant relief for wheat crop prospects in the U.S. Plains and Midwest. * Wheat prices were also pressured by the sale of 750,000 tonnes of wheat as Indian traders jumped to take advantage of attractive global prices. The sale is seen as a precursor of overseas sales for the harvest that begins in March. MARKET NEWS * The yen held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday as doubts surfaced on whether the Bank of Japan will put into action bold plans to jumpstart the economy, while sterling languished at a seven-month low. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders grew bullish amid a rally in U.S. stock markets, even as U.S. pipeline bottlenecks and European economic concerns threatened to weigh on oil markets. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as this year's ongoing surge in merger activity suggested investors were still finding value in the market even as indexes closed in on all-time highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices 0745 France Business climate index 0900 Italy Industrial orders 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Building permits 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Producer prices 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1900 Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Jan. 29-30 meeting 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 733.00 0.75 +0.10% -1.25% 761.07 33 CBOT corn 697.25 2.00 +0.29% -0.21% 716.12 32 CBOT soy 1473.25 3.00 +0.20% +3.42% 1440.36 61 CBOT rice $15.92 $0.00 +0.00% +0.54% $15.56 56 WTI crude $96.62 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.79% $95.86 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 $0.002 +0.12% +0.38% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.001 -0.11% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)