* Soybeans two-day gains top 3.5 pct on likely lower Argentine yields * Wheat rebounds from losses on weather outlook, India sale * Corn edges higher on lighter-than-expected rains in Argentina By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 20 U.S. soybeans hit a 12-day high on Wednesday as the oilseed drew more support from concerns that dry weather in Argentina would cut the upcoming harvest. Wheat edged higher after sliding more than 1 percent in the previous session, while corn also rebounded from losses. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.46 percent to $14.77 a bushel by 0253 GMT, the highest level since February 8. The rise followed a 3.2-percent gain in the previous session, the largest in a month. "There was an expectation that there would be a good rain event last weekend and that didn't happen," said Victor Thianpiriya, agriculture Strategist at ANZ Singapore, adding that some dry areas in Argentina received only about a tenth of the rainfall expected. "It looks like supplies are going be tight," he said. March corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.97-1/4 a bushel, after sliding 0.5 percent on Tuesday. March wheat rose 0.34 percent to $7.34-3/4 a bushel, having dropped 1.35 percent in the previous session. ARGENTINE PRODUCTION SUPPORTS Soybeans rallied this week after much-needed rains forecast to hit Argentina failed to materialize, threatening to curb yields from the world's No. 3 soybeans exporter. Forecasts last week had hinted that between 60-90 millimetres of rain would fall, easing heat stress on crops. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange pegged soy output of 50 million tonnes, but analysts have said they expect output to fall short of this estimate. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has pegged Argentine soybean production this year at 53 million tonnes, just 32 percent of last years. Concerns have lessened that soybean exports from Brazil would be hampered by a labour protest there. Brazilian dock workers in Santos on Tuesday left a Chinese ship they had occupied for two days to protest a port modernization drive they fear will cost them jobs and cut wages. While global supply is seen tightening, analysts also highlighted continued strong demand from China. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the current old-crop (2012-13) marketing year. Wheat rebounded from losses that came on an improved outlook for U.S. crops. Favourable weather is forecast for the U.S. Plains, providing soil sapped of moisture after the worst drought in 56 years much needed replenishment. Global Weather Monitoring said half-an-inch to one inch of rain could be expected over most of the Plains hard red winter wheat region late this week, with a similar system bringing rain and snow again next week. Wheat also was pressured by a large sale of 750,000 tonnes of wheat as Indian traders jumped in to take advantage of attractive global prices to sell down huge stockpiles there. The sale is seen as a precursor of overseas sales for the harvest that will begin in March. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 734.75 2.50 +0.34% -1.01% 761.13 36 CBOT corn 697.25 2.00 +0.29% -0.21% 716.12 32 CBOT soy 1477.00 6.75 +0.46% +3.69% 1440.48 63 CBOT rice $15.89 -$0.03 -0.19% +0.35% $15.56 55 WTI crude $96.64 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.81% $95.86 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.342 $0.003 +0.23% +0.49% USD/AUD 1.035 0.000 -0.04% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)