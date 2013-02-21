SYDNEY, Feb 21 Soybeans fell for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, though prices remained near the highest in about two weeks as traders took some profits after gains of nearly 5 percent on concerns over dry weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans slipped 0.24 percent to $14.79-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.85 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high of $14.92 a bushel, the highest since February 8. * March corn was unchanged at $7.00-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.76 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.27 percent to $7.36-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.85 percent on Wednesday. * The agriculture complex showed little reaction to rumors that a hedge fund was forced to liquidate substantial commodity positions across metals and oil markets. * Soybeans supported by brisk exports from a drought-reduced U.S. grain bin and as soybean stocks from South America remained difficult to buy. * Demand by China, the world's largest soybean buyer, remains brisk, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday announcing a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its February crop and supply/demand reports pegged the ending stocks of U.S. soybeans for the current 2012/13 marketing year at 125 million bushels, the lowest in nine years. The stocks-to-use ratio at 4.39 percent would be the tightest in nearly 50 years. * Threats of dockside strikes starting later this week in Brazil have put the country's agriculture sector on edge as the largest soybean crop ever arrives at its already congested ports. * A return to brisk export sales of U.S. wheat after prices fell to seven-month lows helped underpin that market, as did spillover buying from soaring soybeans. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, on Wednesday bought 60,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat , and traders said China bought 350,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat over the last 10 days. * European traders said China had bought 400,000 tonnes of Australian wheat and about 100,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in recent days. * Crop-friendly rain and snow are blanketing much of the drought-stricken U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region and the dry western Midwest. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having enjoyed its biggest one-day gain in seven months against a currency basket as commodities and U.S. equities slid on rumors of a hedge fund in trouble . * Crude oil posted its biggest daily fall so far in 2013 on Wednesday, joining a sell-off in precious metals and copper as market rumors circulated that a hedge fund was forced to liquidate substantial commodity positions. * U.S. stocks fell the most in three months and a key gauge of market volatility spiked on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting suggested the central bank may slow or stop buying bonds sooner than expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1330 U.S. CPI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1500 U.S. Existing home sales 1500 U.S. Leading indicators 1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 736.50 -2.00 -0.27% +0.58% 760.78 40 CBOT corn 700.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.76% 716.62 39 CBOT soy 1479.25 -3.50 -0.24% +0.61% 1443.77 64 CBOT rice $16.02 $0.00 -0.03% +0.63% $15.59 60 WTI crude $94.75 -$0.47 -0.49% -1.98% $95.84 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.000 -0.01% -0.80% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.001 -0.07% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)