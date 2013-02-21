* Soybeans fall after biggest 3-day rally since August 2012 * Rumour of hedge fund selling hits commodities * Drought-busting rain, snow sweep US Plains/Midwest (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 21 U.S. soy slid on Thursday after sharp gains over the last three days, while a selloff in commodities amid speculation that a hedge fund had been forced to liquidate assets also weighed on prices. There was additional pressure on grains and oilseeds with crop-friendly weather across U.S. Plains and Midwest which is likely to provide much-needed moisture to crops. Oil and other commodities were pressured by talk of a hedge fund liquidating after it had been caught on the wrong side of the market. Several firms were cited by traders as potentially behind the moves, but none could be confirmed by Reuters. On the fundamental front, soybean and corn futures remain underpinned by dry weather in Argentina and threats of dockside strikes in Brazil which could delay shipments. "There is a little bit of weakness on the back of a general sell off in the commodity markets," said Victor Thianpiriya, agriculture strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Corn is holding around $7 a bushel and the outlook for Argentina is still holding up beans." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $14.76 a bushel By 0237 GMT, after climbing to highest since Feb. 8 in the last session. March wheat lost 0.4 percent to $7.35-3/4 a bushel, while March corn gave up 0.1 percent to $6.99-3/4 a bushel. Crop-friendly rain and snow is blanketing much of the drought-stricken U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region and the dry western Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. "Widespread coverage of the Plains and western Midwest will occur in the next two days, including 10 to 18 inches of snow in much of southern Nebraska, Kansas and northern Missouri," said Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor. Widenor said a second storm would arrive Sunday and Monday and focus just a bit further north but would bring more beneficial moisture. Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday said it expects U.S. soybean production to rise to 3.465 billion bushels in the 2013/14 crop year, based on average yield of 43.1 bushels per acre. It was Lanworth's first U.S. soybean forecast for the 2013/14 crop year. In the 2012/13 crop year, USDA reported U.S. soybean production was 3.015 billion bushels with an average yield of 39.6 bushels and plantings of 77.2 million acres. Soybeans gained almost 5 percent in the past three trading sessions, the biggest three-day rally since a drought-fuelled jump in August 2012. Traders and analysts said the soybean market was soaring as exports from a drought-reduced U.S. grain bin turned brisk and as stocks from South America remained difficult to buy. Demand from China, the world's largest soybean buyer, remains brisk, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday announcing a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to China. In Brazil, threats of dockside strikes starting later this week have put the country's agriculture sector on edge as the largest soybean crop ever arrives at its already congested ports. Port workers nationwide plan to walk off the job on Friday morning and again Tuesday afternoon, according to umbrella union Forca Sindical, and have not ruled out prolonged strikes over the government's planned port regulations reform. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and bought 7,000 corn. Prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 735.75 -2.75 -0.37% 868.93 40 CBOT corn 699.75 -0.75 -0.11% 765.23 38 CBOT soy 1476.00 -6.75 -0.46% 1579.74 61 CBOT rice $15.93 -$0.09 -0.59% $15.50 55 WTI crude $94.62 -$0.60 -0.63% $89.14 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.099 +8.03% USD/AUD 1.024 -0.031 -2.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)