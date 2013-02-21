* Soybeans fall after biggest 3-day rally since August 2012
* Rumour of hedge fund selling hits commodities
* Drought-busting rain, snow sweep US Plains/Midwest
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 U.S. soy slid on Thursday
after sharp gains over the last three days, while a selloff in
commodities amid speculation that a hedge fund had been forced
to liquidate assets also weighed on prices.
There was additional pressure on grains and oilseeds with
crop-friendly weather across U.S. Plains and Midwest which is
likely to provide much-needed moisture to crops.
Oil and other commodities were pressured by talk of a hedge
fund liquidating after it had been caught on the wrong side of
the market. Several firms were cited by traders as potentially
behind the moves, but none could be confirmed by Reuters.
On the fundamental front, soybean and corn futures remain
underpinned by dry weather in Argentina and threats of dockside
strikes in Brazil which could delay shipments.
"There is a little bit of weakness on the back of a general
sell off in the commodity markets," said Victor Thianpiriya,
agriculture strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Corn is holding around $7 a bushel and the outlook for
Argentina is still holding up beans."
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.5 percent
to $14.76 a bushel By 0237 GMT, after climbing to highest since
Feb. 8 in the last session. March wheat lost 0.4 percent
to $7.35-3/4 a bushel, while March corn gave up 0.1
percent to $6.99-3/4 a bushel.
Crop-friendly rain and snow is blanketing much of the
drought-stricken U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region and
the dry western Midwest, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Wednesday.
"Widespread coverage of the Plains and western Midwest will
occur in the next two days, including 10 to 18 inches of snow in
much of southern Nebraska, Kansas and northern Missouri," said
Commodity Weather Group meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Widenor said a second storm would arrive Sunday and Monday
and focus just a bit further north but would bring more
beneficial moisture.
Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday said it expects U.S.
soybean production to rise to 3.465 billion bushels in the
2013/14 crop year, based on average yield of 43.1 bushels per
acre. It was Lanworth's first U.S. soybean forecast for the
2013/14 crop year.
In the 2012/13 crop year, USDA reported U.S. soybean
production was 3.015 billion bushels with an average yield of
39.6 bushels and plantings of 77.2 million acres.
Soybeans gained almost 5 percent in the past three
trading sessions, the biggest three-day rally since a
drought-fuelled jump in August 2012.
Traders and analysts said the soybean market was soaring as
exports from a drought-reduced U.S. grain bin turned brisk and
as stocks from South America remained difficult to buy.
Demand from China, the world's largest soybean buyer,
remains brisk, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on
Tuesday announcing a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soy to
China.
In Brazil, threats of dockside strikes starting later this
week have put the country's agriculture sector on edge as the
largest soybean crop ever arrives at its already congested
ports.
Port workers nationwide plan to walk off the job on Friday
morning and again Tuesday afternoon, according to umbrella union
Forca Sindical, and have not ruled out prolonged strikes over
the government's planned port regulations reform.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and
bought 7,000 corn.
Prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 735.75 -2.75 -0.37% 868.93 40
CBOT corn 699.75 -0.75 -0.11% 765.23 38
CBOT soy 1476.00 -6.75 -0.46% 1579.74 61
CBOT rice $15.93 -$0.09 -0.59% $15.50 55
WTI crude $94.62 -$0.60 -0.63% $89.14 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.328 $0.099 +8.03%
USD/AUD 1.024 -0.031 -2.96%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)