SYDNEY, Feb 22 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, bouncing off sharp losses in the previous session when favorable weather across key growing states dragged the grain to its lowest level in eight months. Despite firming, wheat is on course to post it biggest weekly loss in seven weeks. Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading, but remain on course to record their biggest weekly climb in four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.17 percent to $7.22-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent on Thursday when it hit an eight-month low of $7.19-1/4 a bushel. * Wheat is down 2.6 percent for the week, on track for a fifth straight weekly fall. * March soybeans was flat at $14.88-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.34 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans are up 4.5 percent for the week, set for the first climb in three weeks and the biggest rise in six months. * March corn rose 0.18 percent to $6.92 a bushel, having slid 1.39 percent in the previous session. * Corn is down 0.96 percent for the week, on course for a third straight week of declines. * Nearly a foot or more of snow fell across Oklahoma and Kansas in the last 24 hours, and more was expected. The states are top producers of hard red winter wheat, which is used to make bread. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday projected a rebound in U.S. corn and soybean yields in 2013 that, along with high planted acreage, opens the door to record-large crops and for prices to tumble from 2012/13 levels. * The USDA forecast the U.S. corn crop at 14.350 billion bushels, up 35 percent on the year, and soybean output at 3.405 billion bushels, up 13 percent. * Corn plantings are projected at 96.5 million acres (39.1 million hectares), down slightly from last year's 75-year high, and soybean plantings at 77.5 million acres, equaling the record high from 2009. * Wheat production was forecast at 2.1 billion bushels, down 7.4 percent but still a medium-sized crop. * A larger U.S. corn crop in 2013 will help push corn-for-ethanol usage to 4.675 billion bushels in 2013/14, up 175 million on the year but below 2011/12 levels, the USDA said. * Commodities under pressure in previous session from worries the U.S. central bank will scale back its stimulus program sooner than expected, which could dry up liquidity in a range of markets, traders said. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 130,450 tonnes of U.S. soybeans and 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to unknown destinations, with delivery of both sales split between this marketing year and next year, according to USDA. * Two to three times more ships are lined up to load crops at Brazil's two main ports than a year ago, and a six-hour dock workers strike is set for Friday. * The USDA will issue its weekly export sales report on Friday, one day later than usual due to the President's Day holiday on Monday. Traders expect sales to be 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes for soybeans; 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes for wheat; and 150,000 to 350,000 tonnes for corn. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a six-week low against the dollar and a three-week trough against the yen on Thursday, pressured by disappointing euro zone economic data and by uncertainty ahead of Italy's election at the weekend. * Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be overdone. * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst two-day loss since November after reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone economies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Housing prices 0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1000 Italy Consumer confidence Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 722.50 1.25 +0.17% -2.17% 759.51 32 CBOT corn 692.00 1.25 +0.18% -1.21% 716.22 32 CBOT soy 1488.50 0.75 +0.05% +0.39% 1447.48 67 CBOT rice $15.82 -$0.02 -0.09% -1.28% $15.60 50 WTI crude $93.04 $0.20 +0.22% -1.50% $95.78 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.001 +0.04% -0.66% USD/AUD 1.030 0.005 +0.51% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)