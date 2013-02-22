* Wheat on track for biggest weekly fall since early Jan * Heavy winter snowstorm eases drought in U.S. Plains * Soybeans rise above $15/bushel, highest since Dec. 17 * Brazil port congestion, tight U.S. supply support soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, recouping some of last session's deep losses but the market is on track for a fifth week of decline as a snowstorm in the U.S. Plains brought relief to the drought-stricken winter crop. Soybeans rose for a fifth consecutive session to hit a two-month high and the market was on track for its biggest weekly gain since late July on strong demand from top importer China and tight U.S. old-crop supplies. The heavy winter snowstorm sweeping across the U.S. midsection was a welcome event for U.S. wheat farmers worried that their drought-hit fields were too parched to produce a healthy crop this year. Nearly a foot or more of snow fell across key growing areas in Oklahoma and Kansas in the last 24 hours, and more was coming. "The amount of snow fall in the U.S. Plains and Midwest was more than expected, it will be really beneficial for the crops," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are seeing some of the weather risk premium coming out." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat added 0.4 percent to $7.23-3/4 a bushel by 0403 GMT, after dropping to an eight-month low on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.5 percent this week, its biggest decline since early January on a continuation chart. The United States is coming out of its worst drought in more than half a century, and farmers in key states are worried that their crops will not produce large yields because of the dryness. However, conditions are on the upswing for corn and soybean production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief economist said at an annual outlook conference in Washington D.C. The USDA forecast the U.S. corn crop at 14.350 billion bushels, up 35 percent on the year, and soybean output at 3.405 billion bushels, up 13 percent. CBOT March soybeans rose 1.2 percent to $15.05-1/2 a bushel, highest since Dec. 17 on the continuation chart, while March corn added 0.4 percent to $6.93-1/4 a bushel. The spot-month soybean prices remain underpinned by strong demand from China, a congestion at ports in Brazil and tight U.S. old crop supplies. The prices have risen 5.5 percent this week, their strongest weekly gain in seven months. Chinese importers have booked up to nine cargoes of U.S. soybeans this week for shipment beginning next month, with port congestion in Brazil likely to delay shipments from South America's largest exporter, trade sources said on Thursday. At least two of those cargoes, each containing between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes, were previous Chinese purchases of Brazilian soybeans that were switched to U.S. Gulf shipment due to backups at Brazilian ports of up to 40 days. "We are very bullish on soybeans," said Liu of Phillip Futures. "I think the nearby soybean contracts could be pulled higher because of strong demand as U.S. old-crop stocks are razor-thin and there is congestion at Brazilian ports." Strong global demand for Brazil's big corn and soybean crops has two to three times more ships lined up to load at its two main ports than a year earlier and to complicate loadings a six-hour dock workers strike is set for Friday. Fifty-nine ships were waiting to load grain at Santos port on Thursday versus 29 a year ago, data from SA Commodities/Unimar showed. At the other main grain port, Paranagua, 82 ships were waiting compared with 31 ships this time last year. Prices at 0403 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 723.75 2.50 +0.35% 868.53 34 CBOT corn 693.25 2.50 +0.36% 765.02 34 CBOT soy 1505.50 17.75 +1.19% 1580.73 72 CBOT rice $15.82 -$0.02 -0.09% $15.50 50 WTI crude $93.32 $0.48 +0.52% $89.09 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.092 +7.50% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.024 -2.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)