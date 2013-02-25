SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Chicago wheat futures ticked
higher on Monday, snapping two straight sessions of decline with
support from strong demand for U.S. supplies, while soybeans
gained as Chinese buying continued to underpin the market.
Corn rose half a percent, tracking strength in wheat and
soybeans.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The wheat market is being supported by higher demand for
U.S. wheat as rival exporters run out of stocks. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture reported on Friday weekly wheat export
sales of 699,300 tonnes, a gain of 7 percent from the previous
week and 55 percent higher than the prior 4-week average.
* Private exporters sold 410,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
China, including 60,000 tonnes for the 2012/13 marketing year
and 350,000 tonnes for 2013/14, which starts Sept. 1, the USDA
said.
* Rainfall this week in Argentina's top soy-producing
province revived wilting crops as many entered important growth
stages, but others were still in urgent need of rain, the
agriculture ministry said on Friday.
* The South American country is the world's third-biggest
exporter of soybeans and corn, and scarce rains since
mid-January have driven global grains prices higher on supply
concerns. Production estimates have already been reduced.
* Brazilian port unions called off a proposed six-hour
strike next Tuesday after meeting with officials over concerns
about the government's plans to reform port regulations.
* Workers shut down the flow of goods and commodities
through Brazilian ports during a six-hour strike on Friday.
* The U.S. soybean crop will be a record 3.405 billion
bushels this year, a dramatic 13 percent increase from 2012's
drought-hit crop that will allow larger U.S. crushings and
exports while rebuilding stocks, the agriculture department
said.
* The U.S. corn stockpile will more than triple following a
record large harvest this fall as strong competition from Brazil
and Argentina limits U.S. exports and ethanol production stays
flat, the USDA said.
* It projected a corn crop of 14.53 billion bushels, up 35
percent from the drought-shortened crop of 2012, assuming normal
weather and yields. Farm-gate prices for corn would tumble by 28
percent to $4.80 a bushel.
* Large speculators piled on short contracts to their stake
in Chicago Board of Trade corn in the latest week, cutting their
bullish bet to the lowest level in eight months, regulatory data
released on Friday showed.
* Expectations for the largest U.S. corn plantings since
1936 spurred the bearishness on corn futures, which have dropped
more than 7 percent so far this year.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen skidded to a 33-month low on Monday on reports
that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing could soon head
the Bank of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower following
Moody's downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A sovereign rating.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Friday after two days of
steep losses that pushed down prices to six-week lows in the
previous session amid concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might scale back its stimulus efforts.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component
Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. National activity index
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing index
Prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 720.25 1.50 +0.21% 868.42 27
CBOT corn 692.00 1.75 +0.25% 764.98 32
CBOT soy 1461.50 0.25 +0.02% 1579.26 49
CBOT rice $15.59 $0.00 +0.03% $15.49 41
WTI crude $93.18 $0.05 +0.05% $89.09 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.090 +7.29%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)