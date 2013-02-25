SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Chicago wheat futures ticked higher on Monday, snapping two straight sessions of decline with support from strong demand for U.S. supplies, while soybeans gained as Chinese buying continued to underpin the market. Corn rose half a percent, tracking strength in wheat and soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS * The wheat market is being supported by higher demand for U.S. wheat as rival exporters run out of stocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday weekly wheat export sales of 699,300 tonnes, a gain of 7 percent from the previous week and 55 percent higher than the prior 4-week average. * Private exporters sold 410,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, including 60,000 tonnes for the 2012/13 marketing year and 350,000 tonnes for 2013/14, which starts Sept. 1, the USDA said. * Rainfall this week in Argentina's top soy-producing province revived wilting crops as many entered important growth stages, but others were still in urgent need of rain, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. * The South American country is the world's third-biggest exporter of soybeans and corn, and scarce rains since mid-January have driven global grains prices higher on supply concerns. Production estimates have already been reduced. * Brazilian port unions called off a proposed six-hour strike next Tuesday after meeting with officials over concerns about the government's plans to reform port regulations. * Workers shut down the flow of goods and commodities through Brazilian ports during a six-hour strike on Friday. * The U.S. soybean crop will be a record 3.405 billion bushels this year, a dramatic 13 percent increase from 2012's drought-hit crop that will allow larger U.S. crushings and exports while rebuilding stocks, the agriculture department said. * The U.S. corn stockpile will more than triple following a record large harvest this fall as strong competition from Brazil and Argentina limits U.S. exports and ethanol production stays flat, the USDA said. * It projected a corn crop of 14.53 billion bushels, up 35 percent from the drought-shortened crop of 2012, assuming normal weather and yields. Farm-gate prices for corn would tumble by 28 percent to $4.80 a bushel. * Large speculators piled on short contracts to their stake in Chicago Board of Trade corn in the latest week, cutting their bullish bet to the lowest level in eight months, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * Expectations for the largest U.S. corn plantings since 1936 spurred the bearishness on corn futures, which have dropped more than 7 percent so far this year. MARKET NEWS * The yen skidded to a 33-month low on Monday on reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing could soon head the Bank of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower following Moody's downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A sovereign rating. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Friday after two days of steep losses that pushed down prices to six-week lows in the previous session amid concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus efforts. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI 1330 U.S. National activity index 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing index Prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 720.25 1.50 +0.21% 868.42 27 CBOT corn 692.00 1.75 +0.25% 764.98 32 CBOT soy 1461.50 0.25 +0.02% 1579.26 49 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.00 +0.03% $15.49 41 WTI crude $93.18 $0.05 +0.05% $89.09 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.090 +7.29% USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 -2.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)