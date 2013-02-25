* Wheat falls for 3rd day, lowest since late June * Improved U.S. weather weighs on wheat prices * Soybeans extend losses as Brazilian workers call off strike * Rains brighten grains outlook in Argentina (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 25 U.S. soy edged lower on Monday, falling to its lowest in almost a week as the market was weighed down by improved supply prospects from South America, while corn eased for a third consecutive session. Wheat slid to its lowest in eight months as rain and snow across the U.S. Plains provided much-needed soil moisture to the drought-hit winter crop. A call for strike at Brazil's congested ports and prolonged dryness in Argentina lifted soybeans to their highest since early November last week. Brazilian port unions called off their plan to hold a six-hour strike after meeting with officials over concerns about the government's plans to reform port regulations. Rainfall this week in Argentina's top soy-producing province revived wilting crops as many entered important growth stages, but others were still in urgent need of rain, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The South American country is the world's third-biggest exporter of soybeans and corn, and scarce rains since mid-January have driven global grains prices higher on supply concerns. But the government said showers in the last few days had eased signs of drought damage. "Brazilian workers have called of their strike and it is supportive for those beans to make it to importers such as China," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "This is negative for U.S. prices." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell as much as 0.6 percent to $14.52-3/4 a bushel, lowest since Feb. 19. March wheat lost 0.4 percent to $7.15-3/4 a bushel, after touching an 8-month low of $7.09-1/4 earlier. March corn gave up 0.2 percent to $6.88-3/4 a bushel. China, the world's biggest soybean buyer, has switched some of the import business to the United States with expected delays in Brazil. Private exporters reported the sale of 410,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, including 60,000 tonnes for the 2012/13 marketing year and 350,000 tonnes for 2013/14, which starts Sept. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. In the wheat market there was pressure from improved weather in the U.S. grain belt which last year suffered the worst drought in more than 50 years, although strong demand for U.S. supplies continues to underpin the market. "Wheat is torn between significant improvement in precipitation through the U.S. Plains and exports picking up out of U.S.," Mathews said. Heavy snowfall and rain covered nearly all of the drought-stricken U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region last week, providing some relief from the worst drought in over a half century. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday weekly wheat export sales of 699,300 tonnes, a gain of 7 percent from the previous week and 55 percent higher than the prior 4-week average. Large speculators piled on short contracts to their stake in CBOT corn in the latest week, cutting their bullish bet to the lowest level in eight months, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, added 33,581 corn shorts and just 1,329 corn longs in the trading week ended Feb. 19, bringing their net long in the commodity to 6,851 contracts. Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 715.75 -3.00 -0.42% 868.27 26 CBOT corn 688.75 -1.50 -0.22% 764.87 26 CBOT soy 1460.00 -1.25 -0.09% 1579.21 50 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.00 +0.00% $15.49 41 WTI crude $93.01 -$0.12 -0.13% $89.08 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.089 +7.26% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.029 -2.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)