* Storms bring some drought relief to key wheat-growing
areas
* U.S. soy falls through key technical support levels
* Corn futures rise on back of cash market strength
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 25 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Monday, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade contract
shedding 2.3 percent to drop below $7 a bushel for the first
time since June, as storms in the U.S. Plains boosted harvest
prospects.
Snow and a snow-rain mix was blanketing nearly all of the
U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, bringing welcome
relief from the worst drought in over 50 years.
"It will certainly be enough moisture now to get the crop
growing when it breaks dormancy. More will be needed in April
and May, for now it's a big help," said John Dee, meteorologist
for Global Weather Monitoring.
Soybean futures also dropped, due to the ongoing harvest of
a large crop in South America. Soybeans closed well above
session lows as bargain buyers stepped into the market when
prices dipped below key technical markers.
Corn bucked the overall bearish trend in the grain markets,
edging higher as recent weakness has led to tightness in
supplies on the cash market.
Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures
ended down 15-3/4 cents at $6.99-1/4 a bushel. Prices
bottomed out at $6.98, the lowest for the front-month contract
since June 25.
Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat futures
were trading at their lowest level since late June.
"Wheat remains the bear, pressured again this week by
another potentially crucial precipitation event for the southern
Plains," Matt Zeller, director of research at INTL FCStone,
said in a research note to clients.
CBOT March soybeans were 10 cents lower at $14.51-1/4
a bushel. Prices for the benchmark contract fell below the 200-
and 100-day moving averages during the session. The market also
briefly dropped below the 30-day moving average but late buying
pulled prices above that key technical level by the close.
"We are starting to see some South American pressure," said
Karl Setzer, a commodity trading adviser and market analyst at
MaxYield Cooperative. "Harvest in Brazil is at 30 percent which
is when we tend to start to see more of their soybeans enter the
global market."
CBOT March corn ended up 4-3/4 cents at $6.95 a
bushel.
"I think they're having a very tough time in the country
buying farmer corn," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for
Jefferies Bache. "Much of the fund long position has come out of
the market so it's a pretty fundamental market right now."
Spot March corn has fallen more than 50 cents per bushel
this month and the nine-day relative strength index showed
oversold signals on Friday, dropping below the benchmark 30
level.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said that private
exporters reported the sale of 127,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to
unknown destinations. The deals include both new-crop and
old-crop supplies.
CBOT wheat futures have fallen for five weeks in a row,
shedding 9.6 percent of their value during that time.
Global Weather Monitoring's Dee said roughly a foot of snow
would fall Monday and Tuesday in nearly all of Kansas, the
largest wheat-producing state in the United States, and rain
mixed with snow would bring about 0.50 inch to 1 inch of
moisture to most of the Plains.
The storm, following a similar storm last week, will help
boost winter wheat prospects and add valuable soil moisture
ahead of spring planting of corn and soybeans.
Prices at 2:37 p.m. CST (2037 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 693.50 3.25 0.5% -0.7%
CBOT soy 1451.25 -10.00 -0.7% 2.3%
CBOT meal 425.60 -1.30 -0.3% 1.2%
CBOT soyoil 50.07 -0.28 -0.6% 1.9%
CBOT wheat 699.25 -15.75 -2.2% -10.1%
CBOT rice 1542.00 -16.50 -1.1% 3.8%
EU wheat 239.50 -3.50 -1.4% -4.3%
US crude 92.90 -0.23 -0.3% 1.2%
Dow Jones 13,884 -116 -0.8% 5.9%
Gold 1595.70 15.40 1.0% -4.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3088 -0.0097 -0.7% -0.8%
Dollar Index 81.6190 0.1370 0.2% 2.3%
Baltic Freight 743 3 0.4% 6.3%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
