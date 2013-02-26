SINGAPORE, Feb 26 U.S. wheat prices were little changed on Tuesday, languishing near their lowest since June due to improved crop weather across the U.S. grain belt, while corn edged higher for a second straight session. Soybeans eased as the harvest of a record crop advanced in Brazil and as weekend rains helped Argentina's bean crop, which has been suffering from a lack of soil moisture. FUNDAMENTALS * Recent storms helped improve wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains but more moisture was needed to ensure healthy development when the crop breaks dormancy this spring. * In Kansas, the largest producer of hard red winter wheat, the crop was rated 23 percent good to excellent as of Feb. 24, up from 20 percent a month ago, according to a report issued on Monday by the state field office of the U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). * A potent winter storm bore down on the U.S. southern Plains on Monday, dumping more than a foot of snow and creating blizzard conditions in Oklahoma, Texas and parts of Kansas still digging out from a winter storm last week. * Brazil's 2013/14 soybean harvest accelerated over the past week as weather over the grain belt turned drier and allowed producers to make progress in collecting what is expected to be a record crop. * As of Feb. 22, producers had harvested 28 percent of Brazil's planted soybean area, up from 19 percent a week earlier but slightly down from the 29 percent harvested by this time last year when drought reduced the crop size, local grain crop analysts Celeres said on Monday. * Rains in the last few days in Argentina's main crop belt arrived just in time to avert serious damage to soy and corn crops after weeks of dry weather in the world's No. 3 exporter. * Scant rainfall from early January until the middle of last week pushed global grains prices higher on supply concerns and spurred analysts to trim their production estimates. Many crops are passing through yield-defining growth stages. * Argentina's 2012/13 soy harvest is seen at 48 million tonnes, down almost 10 percent from a month ago as a long dry spell erodes yields, the Rosario grains exchange said on Monday. * Commodity funds sold a net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought 3,000 corn contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies. * U.S. crude futures steadied above $93 a barrel on Monday, after falling to six-week lows in the prior session as investors worried about how long the U.S. central bank can provide stimulus to support the world's top economy and oil consumer. * U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest drop since November after a strong showing in Italian elections by groups opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered worry that Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize the global economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 1500 U.S. New home sales 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 1500 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke delivers semi-annual testimony to U.S. Senate Banking Committee 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.00 -0.25 -0.04% 867.91 21 CBOT corn 694.50 1.00 +0.14% 765.06 36 CBOT soy 1449.25 -2.00 -0.14% 1578.85 45 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.00 -0.03% $15.48 35 WTI crude $92.24 -$0.87 -0.93% $89.06 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.079 +6.40% USD/AUD 1.027 -0.028 -2.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)