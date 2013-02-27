SINGAPORE, Feb 27 U.S. corn edged higher on Wednesday, building on its biggest rally in six weeks the session before, while wheat rose for a second consecutive day, with expectations of strong demand driving grains. Soybeans gained 0.4 percent, snapping a three-day losing streak on bargain-hunting. FUNDAMENTALS * The recent weakness in corn and wheat has spurred a round of short-covering from speculators. The grain markets are also rising on hopes of strong demand from end users. * Japan bought a cargo of U.S. milling wheat to feed livestock in an unusual deal as a 10 percent drop in the benchmark CBOT contract this month made imports attractive. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued a tender to purchase 93,680 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Still, the gain in wheat prices is being capped by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Plains. Heavy snowfall covered nearly all of the U.S. Plains, with up to 20 inches falling in west-central Oklahoma and northwest Texas, said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. * The storms that have hit in the past week have already been beneficial to the dormant crops in the hard red winter wheat belt, although more moisture is needed to make up for the drought that has gripped the region since last summer. * Soybean prices gained on bargain hunting after dropping for the last three sessions when the market faced pressure from the harvest of near-record crops in South America. * The quality of Brazilian soybeans is improving as rains that disrupted early harvest let up, the head of the national soy producer association said on Tuesday, but concerns are growing over long delays in getting beans through crowded ports. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Brazil's production of soybeans to surpass that of the United States for the first time this season with 83.5 million tonnes versus 82 million, straining transport infrastructure to the limit. * Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The yen held near one-month highs on Wednesday, remaining susceptible to bursts of short-covering as political uncertainty in Italy kept the euro under the gun. * Brent crude oil fell to a one-month low under $113 a barrel on Tuesday as the inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and about future demand for fuel. * U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since November on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a 4 1/2-year high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0745 France Consumer confidence 0900 Italy Business confidence 1000 Euro zone Business climate 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales 1500 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee 1730 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 712.75 1.75 +0.25% 868.17 30 CBOT corn 706.00 1.00 +0.14% 765.44 56 CBOT soy 1437.50 5.75 +0.40% 1578.46 48 CBOT rice $15.71 -$0.07 -0.48% $15.49 37 WTI crude $92.78 $0.15 +0.16% $89.07 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 +6.28% USD/AUD 1.023 -0.032 -3.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)