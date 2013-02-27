* Wheat extends gains on expectations of robust demand * Corn little changed after climbing 1.7 pct * Soybeans down for 4th day on Brazilian harvest (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 27 U.S. wheat rose for a second straight day on Wednesday, while corn was little changed after its biggest rally in six weeks the session before, with expectations of strong demand underpinning grain markets. Soybean prices fell for a fourth consecutive session, weighed down by the rapid harvest of a record crop in Brazil. Recent weakness in corn and wheat has spurred a round of short-covering from speculators, while grain markets are also firming on hopes of robust demand from end users. Japan bought a cargo of U.S. milling wheat to feed livestock in an unusual deal as a 10 percent drop in the benchmark CBOT contract this month made imports attractive. The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association has issued a tender to purchase 93,680 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. "The price of corn below $7 is considered attractive for the old-crop March contract in view of the tight fundamentals in the United States," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "U.S. wheat prices are at globally competitive levels, they are gaining some overseas demand." Chicago Board of Trade March corn had given up a quarter of a cent to $7.04-3/4 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while March wheat added 0.3 percent to $7.07-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.44-1/4 a bushel. Still, the gain in wheat prices is being capped by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Plains. Heavy snowfall covered nearly all of the U.S. Plains, with up to 20 inches falling in west-central Oklahoma and northwest Texas, said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. The storms that have hit in the past week have already helped dormant crops in the hard red winter wheat belt, although more moisture is needed to make up for the drought that has gripped the region since last summer. Soybeans lost more ground, weighed down by the rapidly progressing harvest in Brazil. Brazil's 2013/14 soybean harvest has accelerated over the past week as weather over the grain belt turned drier and allowed producers to make progress in collecting what is expected to be a record crop. As of Feb. 22, producers had harvested 28 percent of Brazil's planted soybean area, up from 19 percent a week earlier. The quality of Brazilian soybeans is improving as rains that disrupted early harvest let up, the head of the national soy producer association said on Tuesday, but concerns are growing over long delays in getting beans through crowded ports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Brazil's production of soybeans to surpass that of the U.S. for the first time this season with 83.5 million tonnes versus 82 million, straining transport infrastructure to the limit. Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 712.00 1.00 +0.14% 868.14 29 CBOT corn 704.75 -0.25 -0.04% 765.40 53 CBOT soy 1426.50 -5.25 -0.37% 1578.09 43 CBOT rice $15.70 -$0.08 -0.51% $15.49 38 WTI crude $92.83 $0.20 +0.22% $89.08 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 +6.16% USD/AUD 1.021 -0.034 -3.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)