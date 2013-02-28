SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday with Chinese buying supporting prices amid concerns over delays in shipping a record soybean crop from Brazil. Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session to its highest in more than two weeks as the market was buoyed by tight old-crop supplies while wheat bounced back on signs of improving demand. FUNDAMENTALS * The soybean market is being underpinned by strong demand led by top importer China and expectations of shipping delays in Brazil, which is in the middle of harvesting a record crop. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said private exporters had reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S soybeans, including 120,000 tonnes to China. * Traders said the market is closely watching Brazil's soybean crop progress for any signs of disruption or transport problems. * Soybean prices received additional support on bargain hunting after falling for three days in a row and shedding 2.7 percent of their value during the losing streak. * The wheat market is being supported by signs of rising interest from overseas buyers. * Saudi Arabia's state grains authority Grains Silos and Flour Mills Organisation has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 440,000 tonnes of hard wheat. * Corn prices have been mixed, with the front-month contract firming due to short covering and tight supplies. Deferred corn contracts have faced headwinds amid expectations of large plantings in the United States in the spring, followed by a strong harvest in the fall. * Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and corn. MARKET NEWS * The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen on Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively smooth auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries about the country's inconclusive election. * Brent crude oil prices fell to a four-week low beneath $112 a barrel on Wednesday as the sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and a sharp slide in gasoline prices added to concerns about faltering demand. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their best daily gains since early January, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus policy and data pointed to economic improvement. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders 0530 India Q3 GDP 0745 France Consumer spending 0855 Germany Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Q4 GDP 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.00 2.00 +0.28% 868.21 28 CBOT corn 697.00 1.75 +0.25% 765.14 66 CBOT soy 1445.50 6.00 +0.42% 1578.73 52 CBOT rice $15.79 $0.02 +0.13% $15.49 38 WTI crude $93.10 $0.34 +0.37% $89.09 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.085 +6.95% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.033 -3.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)