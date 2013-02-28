SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. soybean futures gained
more ground on Thursday with Chinese buying supporting prices
amid concerns over delays in shipping a record soybean crop from
Brazil.
Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session to its highest in
more than two weeks as the market was buoyed by tight old-crop
supplies while wheat bounced back on signs of improving demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The soybean market is being underpinned by strong demand
led by top importer China and expectations of shipping delays in
Brazil, which is in the middle of harvesting a record crop.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said
private exporters had reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S
soybeans, including 120,000 tonnes to China.
* Traders said the market is closely watching Brazil's
soybean crop progress for any signs of disruption or transport
problems.
* Soybean prices received additional support on bargain
hunting after falling for three days in a row and shedding 2.7
percent of their value during the losing streak.
* The wheat market is being supported by signs of rising
interest from overseas buyers.
* Saudi Arabia's state grains authority Grains Silos and
Flour Mills Organisation has issued an international tender to
purchase 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 440,000 tonnes of hard
wheat.
* Corn prices have been mixed, with the front-month contract
firming due to short covering and tight supplies. Deferred corn
contracts have faced headwinds amid expectations of large
plantings in the United States in the spring, followed by a
strong harvest in the fall.
* Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT soybean contracts
on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and
corn.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held its ground against the dollar and yen on
Thursday, with euro bulls taking heart after a relatively smooth
auction of Italian government bonds helped ease worries about
the country's inconclusive election.
* Brent crude oil prices fell to a four-week low beneath
$112 a barrel on Wednesday as the sixth straight weekly rise in
U.S. crude oil stockpiles and a sharp slide in gasoline prices
added to concerns about faltering demand.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting
their best daily gains since early January, as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's
stimulus policy and data pointed to economic improvement.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders
0530 India Q3 GDP
0745 France Consumer spending
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Q4 GDP
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
Prices at 0034 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 714.00 2.00 +0.28% 868.21 28
CBOT corn 697.00 1.75 +0.25% 765.14 66
CBOT soy 1445.50 6.00 +0.42% 1578.73 52
CBOT rice $15.79 $0.02 +0.13% $15.49 38
WTI crude $93.10 $0.34 +0.37% $89.09 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.085 +6.95%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.033 -3.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)