SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. soybean futures slipped on Friday but were still on track for a second week of gains on worries about delays in the shipment of South American crops to buyers, with sentiment also underpinned by strong demand from China. Wheat firmed on bargain hunting, having fallen 9.2 percent in February, its biggest drop since September 2011, while corn egded up on tight supply in the cash market and was on track for its best week since July. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of soybeans were 1.171 million tonnes, including 689,000 tonnes of old-crop supplies. Analysts were expecting soybean export sales in a range from 750,000 to 1 million tonnes. China accounted for 70 percent of the weekly sales. * Corn spot basis bids were steady to higher at river and rail terminals around the United States on Thursday as country offerings of the grain remained light despite the highest futures in three weeks, grain merchants said. * Egypt recently used U.S. export credits to pay for a U.S. wheat purchase, its first use of the guarantees for the food grain this year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday. * Export sales of U.S. wheat have picked up in recent weeks as soft red winter (SRW) wheat, the type traded at the CBOT, has become the cheapest in the world. China, Turkey and Egypt have all been big buyers, and China alone bought at least 350,000 tonnes in the past month. * U.S. grain markets were buzzing on Thursday that Term Commodities, a unit of exporter Louis Dreyfus, bought CBOT receipts for wheat and planned to export the grain out of the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Seaway. * South Korea will offer $156 million in soft loans this year to farmers squeezed by record prices of feed grain and a weak domestic market for pork, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged down on Friday, with sentiment burdened by worries over the economic fallout from Italy's political stalemate, the likelihood of U.S. "sequestration" spending cuts, and caution ahead of China's manufacturing data. * The euro remained under pressure on Friday, a day after notching its biggest monthly fall against the dollar in nine months, with risk appetite hurt by political uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts that are due to kick in DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS manufacturing PMI 0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI 0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 0700 Germany Retail sales 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1330 U.S. Personal income 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. Construction spending 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data <CFTCGUIDE Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg CBOT wheat 717.50 3.00 +0.42% CBOT corn 704.75 1.25 +0.18% CBOT soy 1448.50 -3.75 -0.26% CBOT rice $15.80 $0.01 +0.10% WTI crude $91.54 -$0.51 -0.55% Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.007 -0.56% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.001 -0.15% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)