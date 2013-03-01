(Adds quotes, price details)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. soybeans recouped early
losses on Friday and were on track for a second week of gains on
worries about delays in the shipment of South American crops to
buyers, with sentiment also underpinned by recent purchases from
China.
The U.S. grains complex has been buoyed by demand for
exports and lengthy vessel loading delays in Brazil, which has
prompted China to cancel soy cargoes ordered from Brazil and buy
from the United States instead.
Wheat firmed on bargain hunting, having fallen 9.2 percent
in February, its biggest drop since September 2011, while corn
edged up on tight supply in the cash market and was on track for
its best week since July.
But soybeans could face stiff resistance at $15 a bushel
after disappointing Chinese factory data suggested that China's
economy recovery remained patchy. CBOT May contract was
little changed at $14.53-1/2 a bushel by 0308 GMT, recovering
from a low of $14.45-1/4.
"China's PMI data is disappointing, so for the day ahead I
would see that the price may be due for some correction," said
Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"China is the world's largest soybean consumer, so further
signs of an economic slowdown are going to dampen the demand for
the commodity."
Growth in Chinese factories cooled in February to a
five-month low after domestic and foreign demand slackened, an
official government survey showed on Friday, missing market
forecasts.
Some economists attributed the pullback in data to
distortions arising from the Lunar New Year holiday which fell
in February, even though the statistics agency says the PMI has
been seasonally adjusted
CBOT May corn was up 0.28 percent at $7.05-1/2 a
bushel, while CBOT May wheat gained 0.80 percent to
$7.20-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly export sales
of soybeans were 1.171 million tonnes, including 689,000 tonnes
of old-crop supplies. Analysts were expecting soybean export
sales in a range from 750,000 to 1 million tonnes. China
accounted for 70 percent of the weekly sales.
In the physical market, Thailand bought 30,000 tonnes of
Indian feed wheat for May shipment this week, Malaysian feed
millers took 60,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in April and
Japan bought a cargo of U.S. milling wheat to feed livestock in
an unusual deal.
Dealers are awaiting the release of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's weekly commitment of traders data at 1930
GMT, which may offer clues on investors' interest in the grains
complex.
Large speculators piled on short contracts to their stake
in Chicago Board of Trade corn in the week ended Feb. 19,
cutting their bullish bets to the lowest level in eight months
due to expectations for the largest U.S. corn plantings since
1936.
Grains prices at 0308 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 720.25 5.75 +0.80% 760.33 38
CBOT corn 705.50 2.00 +0.28% 715.24 71
CBOT soy 1453.50 1.25 +0.09% 1435.23 62
CBOT rice $15.73 -$0.05 -0.32% $15.92 40
WTI crude $91.73 -$0.32 -0.35% $95.55 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.006 -0.49%
USD/AUD 1.023 0.000 -0.05%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
