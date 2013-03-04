SYDNEY, March 4 U.S. wheat fell for the first time in five sessions on Monday, coming off a 10-day high hit on Friday after bargain hunting emerged last week when the market slipped to an eight-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.1 percent to $14.44-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $14.66-1/4 a bushel. * May wheat fell 0.42 percent to $7.17-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.84 percent on Friday. Front-month wheat was flat. * May corn was little changed at $7.08-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.71 percent in the previous session. Spot corn rose 0.14 percent. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, the USDA said early on Friday. USDA has reported four soybean sales to China, totalling 483,000 tonnes this week. * Private forecaster Informa Economics raised its estimate of the soybean crop in Brazil to 84.5 million tonnes from 84 million, trade sources said. Its forecast for soybean harvest of 51 million tonnes in Argentina was unchanged from its late February outlook. * The U.S. grains complex has been buoyed by demand for exports and lengthy vessel loading delays in Brazil, which has prompted China to cancel soy cargoes ordered from Brazil and buy from the United States instead, traders said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is scheduled to release updated global crop estimates on March 8, currently estimates Brazil's soybean crop at 83.5 million tonnes and its corn crop at 72.5 million. The USDA estimates Argentina's soybean crop at 53 million tonnes and its corn crop at 27 million tonnes. * Saudi Arabia bought 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5 percent protein minimum) and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat (11 percent protein minimum) for delivery between June-August 2013 from six international suppliers, its Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday. MARKET NEWS * The wide-ranging U.S. spending cuts that automatically kicked in on Friday and threatened to dampen economic growth did little to diminish a U.S. dollar rally which was aided by upbeat economic data. * Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget cuts. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1445 U.S. ISM-New York business index Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 717.50 -3.00 -0.42% +0.42% 752.91 41 CBOT corn 708.75 0.25 +0.04% +0.75% 698.79 74 CBOT soy 1444.75 1.25 +0.09% -0.52% 1438.57 56 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.02 +0.13% +0.10% $15.96 44 WTI crude $90.56 -$0.12 -0.13% -1.62% $95.36 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.02% -0.09% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.001 -0.10% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)