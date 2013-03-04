SYDNEY, March 4 U.S. wheat fell for the first
time in five sessions on Monday, coming off a 10-day high hit on
Friday after bargain hunting emerged last week when the market
slipped to an eight-month low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans, the most
actively traded contract, rose 0.1 percent to $14.44-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday.
* Front-month soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $14.66-1/4
a bushel.
* May wheat fell 0.42 percent to $7.17-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 0.84 percent on Friday. Front-month wheat
was flat.
* May corn was little changed at $7.08-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.71 percent in the previous session. Spot corn
rose 0.14 percent.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing
year, the USDA said early on Friday. USDA has reported four
soybean sales to China, totalling 483,000 tonnes this week.
* Private forecaster Informa Economics raised its estimate
of the soybean crop in Brazil to 84.5 million tonnes from 84
million, trade sources said. Its forecast for soybean harvest of
51 million tonnes in Argentina was unchanged from its late
February outlook.
* The U.S. grains complex has been buoyed by demand for
exports and lengthy vessel loading delays in Brazil, which has
prompted China to cancel soy cargoes ordered from Brazil and buy
from the United States instead, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is scheduled to
release updated global crop estimates on March 8, currently
estimates Brazil's soybean crop at 83.5 million tonnes and its
corn crop at 72.5 million. The USDA estimates Argentina's
soybean crop at 53 million tonnes and its corn crop at 27
million tonnes.
* Saudi Arabia bought 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5
percent protein minimum) and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat (11
percent protein minimum) for delivery between June-August 2013
from six international suppliers, its Grain Silos and Flour
Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday.
MARKET NEWS
* The wide-ranging U.S. spending cuts that automatically
kicked in on Friday and threatened to dampen economic growth did
little to diminish a U.S. dollar rally which was aided by upbeat
economic data.
* Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per
barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political
gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget
cuts.
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data
overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business index
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 717.50 -3.00 -0.42% +0.42% 752.91 41
CBOT corn 708.75 0.25 +0.04% +0.75% 698.79 74
CBOT soy 1444.75 1.25 +0.09% -0.52% 1438.57 56
CBOT rice $15.80 $0.02 +0.13% +0.10% $15.96 44
WTI crude $90.56 -$0.12 -0.13% -1.62% $95.36 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.000 -0.02% -0.09%
USD/AUD 1.019 -0.001 -0.10% -0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)