* Wheat falls for first time in five sessions * Australia to report 2013/14 wheat production f'cast on Tuesday * Soybeans rebound from losses in previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 4 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Monday as support from bargain hunters waned and expectations of bumper global stocks dominated Asian trading sentiment. Soybeans rose, recouping much of the losses from the previous session, while corn firmed slightly, having hovered close to a three-week high touched in the previous session. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.28 percent to $7.18-1/4 a bushel by 0320 GMT, hovering close to the high of $7.26-3/4 a bushel hit in the previous session, its highest since Feb. 22. Wheat closed up 0.84 percent on Friday. Front-month wheat was flat. "I think its an extension of the wet weather we have seen in the U.S., which is putting a bit of pressure on the market full stop," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Wheat drew support last week from bargain buying. The grain hit an eight-month low on Feb. 26 as favorable weather across U.S. Plains eased concerns that dry weather would curb yields, pressuring prices. Expectations of bumper global stocks could be fueled when Australia, the world's second largest exporter of wheat, publishes its first estimate for 2013/14 production forecasts on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday that it bought 465,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5 percent protein minimum) and 110,000 tonnes of soft wheat (11 percent protein minimum) for delivery between June-August 2013 from six international suppliers, its Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said. May corn rose 0.14 percent to $7.09-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.71 percent in the previous session. Spot corn rose 0.24 percent. May soybeans rose 0.40 percent to $14.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. Front-month soybeans rose 0.41 percent to $14.72-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans fell on Friday, despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting fresh sales of beans to the world's largest importer of soy. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year, the USDA said early on Friday. USDA has reported four soybean sales to China, totalling 483,000 tonnes this week. Analysts said soybean had come under pressure from forecasts of increased South American production. Brazilian commodities forecasting firm Safras e Mercado shaved 2.4 million tonnes off its previous forecast for Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop now being harvested and said on Friday it expects a record 82.24 million tonne crop. The firm last estimated an 84.69 million tonne crop on Jan. 25 and attributed the reduction to adverse climate conditions in February, when too much rain in top producing state Mato Grosso damaged some soy. Grains prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 718.50 -2.00 -0.28% +0.56% 752.94 40 CBOT corn 709.50 1.00 +0.14% +0.85% 698.82 75 CBOT soy 1449.25 5.75 +0.40% -0.21% 1438.72 59 CBOT rice $15.80 $0.03 +0.16% +0.13% $15.96 44 WTI crude $90.41 -$0.27 -0.30% -1.78% $95.35 17 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 $0.001 +0.04% -0.03% USD/AUD 1.016 -0.004 -0.36% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)