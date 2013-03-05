SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. wheat was little changed
on Tuesday, trading near its lowest since June as melting snow
across the U.S. Plains provided soil moisture to the
drought-stricken winter crop.
Soybeans rose for a second consecutive day on strong demand,
while corn gained for the sixth out of seven sessions, with
tight old-crop supplies underpinning the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Dry weather linked to the worst U.S. drought in more than
half a century has stressed hard red winter wheat since the crop
was planted last fall and raised concerns about corn planting
this spring.
* But warming temperatures in the drought-stricken Plains
are melting piles of snow that accumulated during two blizzards
in late February and "putting a lot of welcome moisture into the
ground," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat
Weather.
* There was additional pressure on the wheat market from a
forecast of higher production in Australia, the world's second
largest exporter.
* Australia forecast wheat production in the 2013/14
marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous year,
boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better
growing conditions.
* Wheat production is expected to be 24.9 million tonnes, up
from 22.077 million tonnes produced in the 2012/13 season, the
Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and
Sciences (ABARES) said.
* Export demand for tight old-crop supplies is supporting
spot-month soybean and corn prices.
* Weekly inspections of soybeans for export were 40.3
million bushels last week, topping analyst expectations for 30
million to 35 million.
* Weekly corn export inspections of 15.7 million exceeded
estimates of 8 million to 13 million, while wheat inspections of
24 million were within estimates of 23 million to 28 million.
* Brazilian forecaster Agroconsult has raised its forecast
for record soy and corn crops, analyst Marcos Rubin said on
Monday, citing favourable climate in the southern producing
regions.
* Brazil will likely harvest 84.2 million tonnes of
soybeans, he said, up from the firm's 84 million tonnes forecast
in January. The corn crop forecast was raised to 75 million
tonnes, compared with 74.7 million tonnes previously, he said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro languished near a three-month low on Tuesday as
investors kept a wary eye on political developments in Italy,
while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian
dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough.
* U.S. oil futures dropped to their lowest level in 2013 on
Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to
slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are
amply supplied.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a
late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and
pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about
growth and China's housing market.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330 Australia RBA cash rate
0843 Italy Markit Adaci Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Prices at 0011 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 703.75 1.25 +0.18% 867.87 29
CBOT corn 704.50 1.25 +0.18% 765.39 75
CBOT soy 1463.75 1.75 +0.12% 1579.33 67
CBOT rice $15.59 $0.01 +0.06% $15.49 34
WTI crude $90.35 $0.23 +0.26% $88.99 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 +6.04%
USD/AUD 1.021 -0.035 -3.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)