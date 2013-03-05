SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. wheat was little changed on Tuesday, trading near its lowest since June as melting snow across the U.S. Plains provided soil moisture to the drought-stricken winter crop. Soybeans rose for a second consecutive day on strong demand, while corn gained for the sixth out of seven sessions, with tight old-crop supplies underpinning the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather linked to the worst U.S. drought in more than half a century has stressed hard red winter wheat since the crop was planted last fall and raised concerns about corn planting this spring. * But warming temperatures in the drought-stricken Plains are melting piles of snow that accumulated during two blizzards in late February and "putting a lot of welcome moisture into the ground," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. * There was additional pressure on the wheat market from a forecast of higher production in Australia, the world's second largest exporter. * Australia forecast wheat production in the 2013/14 marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better growing conditions. * Wheat production is expected to be 24.9 million tonnes, up from 22.077 million tonnes produced in the 2012/13 season, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said. * Export demand for tight old-crop supplies is supporting spot-month soybean and corn prices. * Weekly inspections of soybeans for export were 40.3 million bushels last week, topping analyst expectations for 30 million to 35 million. * Weekly corn export inspections of 15.7 million exceeded estimates of 8 million to 13 million, while wheat inspections of 24 million were within estimates of 23 million to 28 million. * Brazilian forecaster Agroconsult has raised its forecast for record soy and corn crops, analyst Marcos Rubin said on Monday, citing favourable climate in the southern producing regions. * Brazil will likely harvest 84.2 million tonnes of soybeans, he said, up from the firm's 84 million tonnes forecast in January. The corn crop forecast was raised to 75 million tonnes, compared with 74.7 million tonnes previously, he said. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished near a three-month low on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on political developments in Italy, while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough. * U.S. oil futures dropped to their lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and indicators that oil markets are amply supplied. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing market. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA cash rate 0843 Italy Markit Adaci Services PMI 0848 France Markit Services PMI 0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 1000 Euro zone Retail sales 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 703.75 1.25 +0.18% 867.87 29 CBOT corn 704.50 1.25 +0.18% 765.39 75 CBOT soy 1463.75 1.75 +0.12% 1579.33 67 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.01 +0.06% $15.49 34 WTI crude $90.35 $0.23 +0.26% $88.99 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 +6.04% USD/AUD 1.021 -0.035 -3.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)