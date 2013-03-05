* Soybeans gain more ground on strong export sales * Improved risk appetite buoys grains, oilseeds * Melting snow in US Plains keeps pressure on wheat prices (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand, while corn gained for the sixth out of seven days with tight old-crop supplies underpinning the market. Wheat was largely unchanged, trading near its lowest since June as melting snow across the U.S. Plains provided soil moisture to the drought-stricken winter crop, boosting supply prospects. Broad-based gains in financial and commodity markets supported grains and oilseeds. Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped ease concerns and revived risk appetite. "There has been an improved tone in the wider financial markets, crude oil is up and the U.S. dollar is a bit weaker," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Wheat is going to remain under pressure as forecasts of improved weather in the United States filter through." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans had gained 0.2 percent to $14.93 a bushel by 0248 GMT and the actively traded May contract added 0.1 percent to $14.64 a bushel. March corn rose 0.5 percent to $7.26-1/4 a bushel. Spot-month March wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.97 a bushel, but it was not far from Monday's 8-month low of $6.91 a bushel. Winter wheat conditions improved across much of the U.S. Plains following heavy snow that provided a much needed boost to soil moisture in areas that have been suffering from drought. In Kansas, the largest producer of hard red winter wheat, the crop was rated 24 percent good to excellent as of March 3, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry weather linked to the worst U.S. drought in more than half a century has stressed hard red winter wheat since the crop was planted last fall and raised concerns about corn planting this spring. There was additional pressure on the wheat market from a forecast of higher production in Australia, the world's second largest exporter. Australia on Tuesday forecast wheat production in the 2013/14 marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better growing conditions. Wheat production is expected to be 24.9 million tonnes, up from 22.077 million tonnes produced in the 2012/13 season, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said. Export demand for tight old-crop supplies is supporting spot-month soybean and corn prices. "The demand side of the oilseed complex remains very strong and there are wider expectations that the USDA is going to further trim its ending stock estimate for the old-crop," said Mathews. Weekly inspections of soybeans for export were 40.3 million bushels last week, topping analyst expectations for 30 million to 35 million. Weekly corn export inspections of 15.7 million exceeded estimates of 8 million to 13 million, while wheat inspections of 24 million were within estimates of 23 million to 28 million. Still, record production in Brazil is expected to replenish global oilseed supplies. Brazilian forecaster Agroconsult has raised its forecast for record soy and corn crops, analyst Marcos Rubin said on Monday, citing favourable climate in the southern producing regions. Brazil will likely harvest 84.2 million tonnes of soybeans, he said, up from the firm's 84 million tonnes forecast in January. The corn crop forecast was raised to 75 million tonnes, compared with 74.7 million tonnes previously, he said. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and bought 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 703.25 0.75 +0.11% 867.85 32 CBOT corn 703.75 0.50 +0.07% 765.37 73 CBOT soy 1464.00 2.00 +0.14% 1579.34 68 CBOT rice $15.56 -$0.02 -0.13% $15.49 36 WTI crude $90.36 $0.24 +0.27% $88.99 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 +6.00% USD/AUD 1.020 -0.036 -3.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)