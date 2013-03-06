SINGAPORE, March 6 Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday, holding gains from the last two sessions on strong demand for tight U.S. old-crop supplies as South American exporters face delays. Wheat prices eased, pressured by forecasts of a bigger crop in Australia this year and expectations for higher production in the United States after snowstorms. FUNDAMENTALS * Private exporters reported the sale of 675,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, including 330,000 tonnes of old-crop soybeans for delivery during this marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. * The old-crop sales, which traders said were made to China, further thinned already-tight supply, with South American shippers facing difficulties in delivering supplies to overseas buyers. * Soy supplies from Brazil and Argentina typically dominate the export market in March. But port delays have slowed the flow of beans leaving those countries, forcing importers to look to the U.S. despite higher prices. * The USDA this week should lower its forecasts for end-year 2012/13 U.S. and global soybean stocks to reflect poor crop weather in Argentina and robust demand for scarce U.S. supplies, analysts said. * South American production forecasts will be in focus for the soy trade when the USDA releases its next monthly supply/demand report on Friday. * America's corn supply is slowly inching upward due to demand rationing tied to lofty prices, but the USDA on Friday is still expected to peg stocks at the end of summer at the lowest in 17 years. * The wheat market is being weighed down by improved outlook for a large global crop this year. * In the U.S. Plains, warmer temperatures this week will melt much of the snow cover from a pair of big blizzards in late February, adding crop-friendly moisture to the drought-stricken hard red winter wheat region, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. * Australia on Tuesday forecast wheat production in the 2013/14 marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better growing conditions. * Ukraine is likely to produce its largest harvest since gaining independence in 1991 thanks to favourable autumn weather and a larger sowing area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said. The consultancy revised up its forecast for the 2013 grain harvest to 53 million tonnes from 51.85 million. * Commodity funds bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high. * Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, rising by more than 1 percent toward $112 a barrel on optimism over Chinese oil demand. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP 1315 U.S. ADP national employment 1500 U.S. Factory orders 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.00 -1.00 -0.14% -22.78% 867.91 29 CBOT corn 707.50 -1.50 -0.21% -14.11% 765.49 74 CBOT soy 1466.25 -0.25 -0.02% -10.11% 1579.42 69 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.00 +0.03% -3.39% $15.48 28 WTI crude $90.77 -$0.05 -0.06% -2.77% $89.01 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 +6.21% +6.23% USD/AUD 1.028 -0.027 -2.60% -2.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)