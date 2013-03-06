SINGAPORE, March 6 Chicago soybean futures were
little changed on Wednesday, holding gains from the last two
sessions on strong demand for tight U.S. old-crop supplies as
South American exporters face delays.
Wheat prices eased, pressured by forecasts of a bigger crop
in Australia this year and expectations for higher production in
the United States after snowstorms.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Private exporters reported the sale of 675,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans, including 330,000 tonnes of old-crop soybeans for
delivery during this marketing year, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Tuesday.
* The old-crop sales, which traders said were made to China,
further thinned already-tight supply, with South American
shippers facing difficulties in delivering supplies to overseas
buyers.
* Soy supplies from Brazil and Argentina typically dominate
the export market in March. But port delays have slowed the flow
of beans leaving those countries, forcing importers to look to
the U.S. despite higher prices.
* The USDA this week should lower its forecasts for end-year
2012/13 U.S. and global soybean stocks to reflect poor crop
weather in Argentina and robust demand for scarce U.S. supplies,
analysts said.
* South American production forecasts will be in focus for
the soy trade when the USDA releases its next monthly
supply/demand report on Friday.
* America's corn supply is slowly inching upward due to
demand rationing tied to lofty prices, but the USDA on Friday is
still expected to peg stocks at the end of summer at the lowest
in 17 years.
* The wheat market is being weighed down by improved outlook
for a large global crop this year.
* In the U.S. Plains, warmer temperatures this week will
melt much of the snow cover from a pair of big blizzards in late
February, adding crop-friendly moisture to the drought-stricken
hard red winter wheat region, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for
World Weather Inc.
* Australia on Tuesday forecast wheat production in the
2013/14 marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous
year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from
better growing conditions.
* Ukraine is likely to produce its largest harvest since
gaining independence in 1991 thanks to favourable autumn weather
and a larger sowing area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said. The
consultancy revised up its forecast for the 2013 grain harvest
to 53 million tonnes from 51.85 million.
* Commodity funds bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought
4,000 soybean contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro struggled to gain ground on Wednesday with
investors sidelined ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting, but commodity currencies made the most of improved risk
appetite that saw the Dow Jones hit a record-closing high.
* Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
rising by more than 1 percent toward $112 a barrel on optimism
over Chinese oil demand.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. Factory orders
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 705.00 -1.00 -0.14% -22.78% 867.91 29
CBOT corn 707.50 -1.50 -0.21% -14.11% 765.49 74
CBOT soy 1466.25 -0.25 -0.02% -10.11% 1579.42 69
CBOT rice $15.38 $0.00 +0.03% -3.39% $15.48 28
WTI crude $90.77 -$0.05 -0.06% -2.77% $89.01 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 +6.21% +6.23%
USD/AUD 1.028 -0.027 -2.60% -2.76%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)