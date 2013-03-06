* Wheat falls as improving U.S. weather weighs * Soy eases after rally, LatAm export delays lend support * USDA seen paring U.S., world soy stocks forecasts (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 6 Chicago soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after two consecutive sessions of gains that were triggered by strong demand for tight U.S. supplies as South American exporters faced delays. Wheat prices eased, pressured by expectations for higher production in the United States after recent snowstorms and by forecasts of a bigger crop in Australia this year. Private exporters reported the sale of 675,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, including 330,000 tonnes of old-crop soybeans for delivery during this marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The old-crop sales, which traders said were made to China, further thinned already-tight supply, with South American shippers facing difficulties in delivering supplies to overseas buyers. Soy supplies from Brazil and Argentina typically dominate the export market in March. But port delays have slowed the flow of beans leaving those countries, forcing importers to look to the United States despite higher prices. "There is a pull-back in soybeans but we are bullish on nearby months because of tight U.S. supply and shipping delays in Brazil which have gone up to almost two months," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.62-1/2 a bushel by 0332 GMT while May corn lost 0.2 percent to $7.07-1/2 a bushel. May wheat gave up half a cent to $7.05-1/2 a bushel. LARGE GLOBAL WHEAT CROP The USDA this week should lower its forecasts for end-year 2012/13 U.S. and global soybean stocks to reflect poor crop weather in Argentina and robust demand for scarce U.S. supplies, analysts said. South American production forecasts will be in focus for the soy trade when the USDA releases its next monthly supply/demand report on Friday. America's corn supply is slowly inching upward due to demand rationing tied to lofty prices, but the USDA on Friday is still expected to peg stocks at the end of summer at the lowest in 17 years. The wheat market is being weighed down by improved outlook for a large global crop this year. "We expect wheat prices to come under pressure this week as the weather in the United States has improved drastically," said Liu. Global wheat output could climb to record highs in the year to June 2014 on improved crop prospects for some key producers hit by severe droughts last year, an official of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. In the U.S. Plains, warmer temperatures this week will melt much of the snow cover from a pair of big blizzards in late February, adding crop-friendly moisture to the drought-stricken hard red winter wheat region, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Australia on Tuesday forecast wheat production in the 2013/14 marketing year would rise 13 percent from the previous year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better growing conditions. Ukraine is likely to produce its largest harvest since gaining independence in 1991 thanks to favourable autumn weather and a larger sowing area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said. The consultancy revised up its forecast for the 2013 grain harvest to 53 million tonnes from 51.85 million. Commodity funds bought a net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.50 -0.50 -0.07% 867.93 29 CBOT corn 707.50 -1.50 -0.21% 765.49 74 CBOT soy 1462.50 -4.00 -0.27% 1579.29 65 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.02 +0.16% $15.48 28 WTI crude $91.03 $0.21 +0.23% $89.02 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 +6.29% USD/AUD 1.029 -0.026 -2.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)