* Crop forecasters raise estimates for wheat harvest * Soybean futures turn higher on near-term demand expectations * Traders await Friday's USDA forecasts (Updates prices, adds analyst comments) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, March 6 U.S. wheat futures sank to their lowest level in more than eight months on Wednesday as heavy snows eased dryness in key growing areas and boosted harvest estimates. Optimism soared after a storm dumped 5 to 10 inches of wet snow on the Midwest on Tuesday, the latest round of precipitation following the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years. Additional moisture is expected to provide more relief to bone-dry soils later this week. "Up until a month ago, the ability to produce wheat this coming spring was in doubt to put it mildly," said Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures Group. "All of a sudden that situation's changed." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat tumbled 2.2 percent to $6.90-1/2 a bushel by noon CST (1800 GMT). The U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, which is used to make bread, had been stressed by dryness in the Great Plains since it was planted last fall. However, crop forecaster Lanworth raised its forecast for U.S. wheat production 6 percent due to increased precipitation in the southern and central Plains. Global wheat output also could climb to record highs in the coming year due to improved crop prospects for key producers that were hit by severe droughts last year, said Joe Glauber, chief economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "This is an encouraging sign to have a couple of major snow storms, and it looks like slow melting snow, which is another positive, but we will see," he told Reuters. Improving moisture pressured corn prices ahead of planting in the United States this spring. May corn slid 1.8 percent to $6.96 a bushel. December corn, which represents the crop that will be harvested in the fall, was down 1.2 percent at $5.45 1/2 after dropping to a nearly nine-month low. Farmers have worried that drought could slash harvests for another year, but the snow "certainly gives the perception that maybe the pattern is changing and when things warm up, maybe we'll see rain," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. AWAITING USDA DATA Traders are looking ahead to Friday, when the USDA will update its forecasts for 2012/13 U.S. and global wheat, soybean and corn inventories. Analysts, on average, expect the department to increase its estimates for U.S. wheat and corn inventories from last month and trim its outlook for soybean supplies, according to a Reuters polls. Soybeans from new crops in Brazil and Argentina are urgently needed to replenish tight global supplies after a poor U.S. harvest last year. But port delays have slowed the flow of beans leaving those countries, forcing importers to look to the United States despite higher prices. Expectations for near-term demand for U.S. soybeans helped underpinning soy prices, Scoville said. May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.70-1/2 a bushel. RINs RACE HIGHER Surging prices for ethanol blending credits known as RINs should help support soybean oil and corn prices amid lingering concerns about tight supplies, Scoville said. RIN, which stands for Renewable Identification Number, is a 38-character numeric code that producers or importers of renewable fuels are required to generate for each gallon. One gallon of corn ethanol correlates to one RIN. RINs are used by blenders as credits to meet volume requirements of the U.S. renewable fuels standard (RFS), which for 2013 requires gas refiners to use 13.8 billion gallons of renewable biofuel.