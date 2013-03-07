SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday after posting the biggest daily loss in almost four months in the previous session to hit a near nine-month low, weighed down by improved U.S. growing conditions. Corn was flat after recording its biggest fall on Wednesday in almost six months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.11 percent to $6.83 a bushel after closing down 3.15 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily fall since November 12, 2012 and its lowest level in almost nine months. * May corn was flat at $6.88-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.9 percent in the previous session, the biggest fall since September 19, 2012. * May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.63 a bushel, having closed nearly flat on Wednesday. * Optimism about upcoming harvests soared after a storm dumped 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 cm) of wet snow on the Midwest on Tuesday, the latest round of precipitation following the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years. Additional moisture is expected to provide more relief to bone-dry soils later this week. * Crop forecaster Lanworth has raised its forecast for U.S. wheat production by 6 percent due to increased precipitation in the southern and central U.S. Plains. * Global wheat output could also climb in the coming year due to improved crop prospects for key producers that were hit by severe droughts last year, said Joe Glauber, chief economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * India will do everything it can to push record volumes of wheat onto the global market to cut massive stocks, a senior farm ministry official said on Wednesday, in a move that could hit shipments of other grains using rail and congested ports. * Australia, the world's second-largest exporter, on Tuesday forecast wheat production in 2013/14 would rise 13 percent from the previous year, boosted by increased planting and higher yields from better growing conditions. * Argentina has authorized five million tonnes of 2013/14 wheat exports under its quota system aimed at ensuring ample domestic food supplies, sources said on Wednesday. * Leading U.S. ethanol maker POET Biorefining, in a rare move, is bidding for soft red winter wheat at an Indiana facility as supplies of corn, the main feedstock in ethanol production, shrink to the smallest in 17 years. * Traders are looking ahead to Friday, when the USDA will update its forecasts for 2012/13 U.S. and global wheat, soybean and corn inventories. * Analysts, on average, expect the department to increase its estimates for U.S. wheat and corn inventories from last month and trim its outlook for soybean supplies, according to a Reuters poll. * Soybeans from new crops in Brazil and Argentina are urgently needed to replenish tight global supplies after a poor U.S. harvest last year. But port delays have slowed the flow of beans leaving those countries, forcing importers to look to the United States despite higher prices. MARKET NEWS * The yen, euro and sterling all struggled on Thursday with the pound hitting a 2-1/2 year trough as markets positioned for more stimulus from the Bank of England, and waited for the outcomes of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings. * Crude oil futures edged down to $111 a barrel on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed domestic crude inventories rose much more than forecast. * Wall Street mostly edged higher on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting another record, helped by a private payroll survey that bodes well for the monthly jobs report due at the week's end. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 Japan Bank of Japan policy decision 0745 France Trade balance 0900 Italy Producer prices 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Britain Bank of England bank rate 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. International trade 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Grains prices at 0002 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.00 -0.75 -0.11% -3.26% 742.73 21 CBOT corn 688.50 0.00 +0.00% -2.89% 697.18 47 CBOT soy 1463.00 -3.00 -0.20% -0.24% 1443.53 59 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.02 +0.10% -0.13% $15.93 27 WTI crude $90.45 $0.02 +0.02% -0.41% $94.83 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.298 $0.001 +0.09% -0.56% USD/AUD 1.023 0.000 +0.03% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)