* Wheat firms on bargain hunting * Bumper global wheat crop expected * Corn too rebounds after losses in previous session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday due to bargain hunting after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly four months in the previous session. The grain, however, stayed close to nine-month lows hit on Wednesday, weighed down by improved crop weather. Corn rose too after recording its biggest daily loss in almost six months in the previous session, while soybeans were little changed for the second straight day. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.26 percent to $6.85-1/2 a bushel by 0256 GMT, having closed down 3.15 percent on Wednesday, the biggest daily fall since November 12 and its lowest close since June 15. May corn rose 0.33 percent to $6.90-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.9 percent in the previous session, the biggest fall since mid-September. "It is not uncommon after such falls in the previous session to see some rebound in Asian trading," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. May soybeans were little changed at $14.66-1/2 a bushel, having closed near flat on Wednesday. WEATHER WEIGHS Wheat had dropped as the outlook for the winter crop improved following the fall of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 cm) of wet snow on the Midwest on Tuesday. Additional moisture is expected to provide more relief to bone-dry soils later this week. The improved weather has led some forecasters to raise projections for the U.S. wheat crop. Lanworth on Wednesday raised its forecast for U.S. wheat production by 6 percent due to increased precipitation in the southern and central U.S. Plains. Traders are readying for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday, which will update its forecasts for 2012/13 U.S. and global wheat, soybean and corn inventories. Analysts, on average, expect the department to increase its estimates for U.S. wheat and corn inventories from last month and trim its outlook for soybean supplies, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts said wheat and corn were also drawing support from the squaring of positions ahead of the forecast. New-crop wheat has come under pressure in recent days amid expectations of a bumper 2013/14 crop. Global wheat production will likely total near record levels in the 2013/14 season, Joe Glauber, chief economist at the USDA said on Tuesday, following forecasts for increased plantings. Exports increases also weighed on the market. India will do everything it can to push record volumes of wheat onto the global market to cut massive stocks, a senior farm ministry official said on Wednesday. And Argentina has authorized exports of 5 million tonnes of wheat for the crop that farmers will begin planting in the coming months, sources said on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 685.50 1.75 +0.26% -2.90% 742.81 20 CBOT corn 690.75 2.25 +0.33% -2.57% 697.26 49 CBOT soy 1466.50 0.50 +0.03% +0.00% 1443.64 60 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.02 +0.10% -0.13% $15.93 27 WTI crude $90.46 $0.03 +0.03% -0.40% $94.83 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.002 +0.18% -0.48% USD/AUD 1.024 0.002 +0.15% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)