SYDNEY, March 8 U.S wheat was little changed on Friday after posting its biggest single day jump in seven weeks in the prior session, as traders squared positions ahead of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report. Despite a recent rebound, wheat is heading for a more than 3.5 percent loss for the week, its sixth fall in the last seven. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat eased 0.07 percent to $6.95 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans were also barely moved at $14.72-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Thursday. * Soybeans are on course to finish the week up more than 2 percent, having finished the last week flat. * May corn was flat at $6.91-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Corn is down 2.4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall in four weeks. * March wheat was little changed at $8.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * Market readying for latest U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop report on Friday. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA, in its crop report, to increase estimates for U.S. wheat and corn supplies slightly from last month and trim its outlook for soybean supplies. * Brazil's government on Thursday cut 1.6 percent off its forecast for the 2012/13 soybean crop, citing unfavorable weather. However, farmers are still expected to produce a record harvest. * Soybeans and wheat supported after stronger than expected export data. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 828,100 tonnes topped expectations of 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes, * Weekly soybean export sales of almost 1.4 million tonnes beat estimates for 900,000 to 1.25 million tonnes. * Corn sales of 156,600 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. [ MARKET NEWS * The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi. * U.S. crude gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. unemployment benefits and the dollar weakened. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Exports China Imports China Trade balance 1100 Germany Industrial output 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 1700 World agricultural supply and demand report 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 2345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 695.00 -0.50 -0.07% +1.65% 740.49 32 CBOT corn 691.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.40% 696.71 51 CBOT soy 1472.50 -1.00 -0.07% +0.44% 1445.72 67 CBOT rice $15.40 $0.00 +0.00% +0.13% $15.93 33 WTI crude $91.39 -$0.17 -0.19% +1.06% $94.71 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.000 +0.00% +1.07% USD/AUD 1.026 0.000 -0.04% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)