* Soy up on hopes of tighter U.S. supply, strong demand
* Brazil cuts 12/13 soy crop outlook, cites lower yields
* Wheat faces 7th straight week of declines on supply
* China Feb soybean imports tumble on New Year break
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 8 Chicago soybeans edged higher
on Friday, rising for four out of five sessions as the market
was underpinned by strong demand and expectations the U.S.
government will tighten its supply outlook.
Wheat was little changed after notching on Thursday its
biggest one-day gain since mid-January, and corn was flat with
investors squaring positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of
Agriculture supply-demand report.
The market remains nervous about low old-crop supplies of
soybeans as logistical problems in Brazil have shifted global
demand to the United States.
Analysts expected the USDA to lower its forecasts for
end-year 2012/13 U.S. and global soybean stocks and increase
supply outlook for wheat in its monthly report due at 1700 GMT.
Larger-than-expected exports are helping support soybean and
wheat prices.
"For some time now the trade has been expecting official
U.S. wheat export to reflect the relative cheapness of U.S.
supplies, and last night's weekly sales result provided
confirmation that demand for U.S. wheat has indeed improved,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 828,100 tonnes topped
expectations of 350,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes, while weekly
soybean export sales of almost 1.4 million tonnes beat estimates
for 900,000 tonnes to 1.25 million tonnes.
Corn sales of 156,600 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000
tonnes to 650,000 tonnes.
Despite Thursday's rebound in wheat futures, the front-month
contract is heading for a 3.5 percent loss this week, its
seventh straight week of declines on improved supply prospects
in the United States.
Winter wheat growers in the U.S. Plains were enjoying
improved soil-moisture conditions in some key growing areas as
the region's drought levels continued to retreat.
Drought conditions improved because of recent snowstorms in
top U.S. wheat producer Kansas as well as in Nebraska, Oklahoma
and Colorado, also key wheat-production states.
Soybeans are up almost 3 percent this week, the
market's third consecutive week of gain, and corn is down
1.6 percent, after climbing almost 5 percent last week.
On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybeans
rose 0.3 percent to $14.77-1/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT while
May corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.92-1/2 a bushel.
May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.96-1/4 a bushel.
CHINA'S SOYBEAN IMPORTS
The market noted news that China's soybean imports tumbled
in February.
China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 2.90 million
tonnes of soybeans in February, down 39.3 percent from 4.78
million tonnes in January, figures from the General
Administration of Customs of China showed.
"We have to take into account Lunar New year break in a
short month," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Going forward, I think imports
will rebound in March and April with importers aggressively
booking cargoes from Brazil."
Brazil's government cut 1.3 million tonnes, or 1.6 percent,
off its forecast for the 2012/13 soybean crop on Thursday,
citing too little rain in parts of the south in January and too
much rain in top soy state Mato Grosso in February.
Brazil is still expected to produce a record soy crop of
82.1 million tonnes, a huge increase from last season's 66.4
million tonnes, but less than the 83.4 million tonnes previously
forecast by Conab, Brazil's crop supply agency, in February.
Prices at 0337 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 696.25 0.75 +0.11% 867.62 33
CBOT corn 692.50 1.25 +0.18% 764.99 49
CBOT soy 1477.25 3.75 +0.25% 1579.78 68
CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.03 -0.16% $15.48 33
WTI crude $91.32 -$0.24 -0.26% $89.03 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.080 --
USD/AUD 1.024 -0.031 --
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
