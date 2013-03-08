* Soy up on hopes of tighter U.S. supply, strong demand * Brazil cuts 12/13 soy crop outlook, cites lower yields * Wheat faces 7th straight week of declines on supply * China Feb soybean imports tumble on New Year break (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 8 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Friday, rising for four out of five sessions as the market was underpinned by strong demand and expectations the U.S. government will tighten its supply outlook. Wheat was little changed after notching on Thursday its biggest one-day gain since mid-January, and corn was flat with investors squaring positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report. The market remains nervous about low old-crop supplies of soybeans as logistical problems in Brazil have shifted global demand to the United States. Analysts expected the USDA to lower its forecasts for end-year 2012/13 U.S. and global soybean stocks and increase supply outlook for wheat in its monthly report due at 1700 GMT. Larger-than-expected exports are helping support soybean and wheat prices. "For some time now the trade has been expecting official U.S. wheat export to reflect the relative cheapness of U.S. supplies, and last night's weekly sales result provided confirmation that demand for U.S. wheat has indeed improved," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 828,100 tonnes topped expectations of 350,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes, while weekly soybean export sales of almost 1.4 million tonnes beat estimates for 900,000 tonnes to 1.25 million tonnes. Corn sales of 156,600 tonnes missed estimates for 450,000 tonnes to 650,000 tonnes. Despite Thursday's rebound in wheat futures, the front-month contract is heading for a 3.5 percent loss this week, its seventh straight week of declines on improved supply prospects in the United States. Winter wheat growers in the U.S. Plains were enjoying improved soil-moisture conditions in some key growing areas as the region's drought levels continued to retreat. Drought conditions improved because of recent snowstorms in top U.S. wheat producer Kansas as well as in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado, also key wheat-production states. Soybeans are up almost 3 percent this week, the market's third consecutive week of gain, and corn is down 1.6 percent, after climbing almost 5 percent last week. On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.77-1/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT while May corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.92-1/2 a bushel. May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.96-1/4 a bushel. CHINA'S SOYBEAN IMPORTS The market noted news that China's soybean imports tumbled in February. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 2.90 million tonnes of soybeans in February, down 39.3 percent from 4.78 million tonnes in January, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. "We have to take into account Lunar New year break in a short month," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Going forward, I think imports will rebound in March and April with importers aggressively booking cargoes from Brazil." Brazil's government cut 1.3 million tonnes, or 1.6 percent, off its forecast for the 2012/13 soybean crop on Thursday, citing too little rain in parts of the south in January and too much rain in top soy state Mato Grosso in February. Brazil is still expected to produce a record soy crop of 82.1 million tonnes, a huge increase from last season's 66.4 million tonnes, but less than the 83.4 million tonnes previously forecast by Conab, Brazil's crop supply agency, in February. Prices at 0337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 696.25 0.75 +0.11% 867.62 33 CBOT corn 692.50 1.25 +0.18% 764.99 49 CBOT soy 1477.25 3.75 +0.25% 1579.78 68 CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.03 -0.16% $15.48 33 WTI crude $91.32 -$0.24 -0.26% $89.03 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.080 -- USD/AUD 1.024 -0.031 -- Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)