SYDNEY, July 8 U.S. new-crop soybeans hit a near-seven week low on Monday and new-crop corn lingered near a two-and-half-year low, as forecasts for ideal crop weather boosted the production outlook for both crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.90-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.3 percent in the previous session, when the grain hit a low of $4.89-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since November, 2010. * November soybeans slipped to the lowest since May 22 before rising 0.3 percent to $12.31-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 1.8 percent on Friday. * September wheat was unchanged at $6.60 a bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent on Friday. * Nearly ideal crop weather is expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region into at least mid-July, boosting prospects for bumper production, Global Weather Monitoring said on Friday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department in its June supply/demand and quarterly stocks reports confirmed that the U.S. supply of corn was at its lowest level in 16 years and the soybean supply was at a nine-year low. * USDA will release updated supply and demand data in its July report, due on Thursday, July 11. * USDA confirmed trade talk that China had bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat, and traders said there were rumors that China had purchased even more. * After a promising start to the U.S. harvest of soft red winter wheat, rains in the eastern Midwest and mid-South have slowed progress and threatened crop quality, agronomists said this week. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as market expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus as early as September following solid jobs growth. * Oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday to notch their biggest weekly gain in a year, boosted by concerns over rising tensions in Egypt and better-than-expected U.S. economic data. * U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Germany Industrial output 1300 ECB Chief Mario Draghi attends EU parliament hearing 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 693.60 37 CBOT corn 490.75 -0.50 -0.10% -2.39% 541.51 62 CBOT soy 1231.50 3.25 +0.26% -1.54% 1286.58 82 CBOT rice $14.97 $0.01 +0.07% -1.35% $15.76 27 WTI crude $103.54 $0.32 +0.31% +2.27% $96.32 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.283 $0.000 -0.04% -0.68% USD/AUD 0.905 -0.001 -0.14% -1.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)