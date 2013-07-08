* New-crop U.S. corn near lowest since November 2010 * Soy firms on bargain buying after hitting 7-week low * Market eyes U.S. crop progress report for direction (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 8 Chicago new-crop corn edged down on Monday to trade around a near three-year low, as forecasts of ideal crop weather across the U.S. grain belt boosted expectations for record production. Soy edged higher on bargain buying after hitting a near seven-week low on forecasts of bumper U.S. supplies, while wheat was little changed as support from Chinese imports balanced pressure from the outlook for a strong U.S. harvest. Investors in corn and soybean futures are watching out for the weekly U.S. crop condition update from the government later on Monday for further evidence of improved crop ratings. "Seasonal conditions remain favourable for very strong yield prospects and the likelihood of a record 14 billion bushel U.S. corn crop is improving by the week," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade December corn eased 0.2 percent to $4.90-1/4 a bushel by 0345 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since November 2010 on Friday. November soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $12.33-1/4 a bushel, after slipping to its lowest since May 22 earlier in the session. The worst drought since the 1930s slashed U.S. corn and soybean production last year, but this season's weather is signalling record production levels, even though crops were seeded later than normal. Nearly ideal crop weather is expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region into at least mid-July, boosting prospects for bumper output, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. Still, old crop prices are being underpinned by tight supplies following last year's drought. July corn was up 0.2 percent to $6.86-1/4 a bushel and soybean gained 1 cent to $15.89 a bushel. The U.S. Agriculture Department in its June supply/demand and quarterly stocks reports confirmed that the U.S. supply of corn was at its lowest level in 16 years and the soybean supply was at a nine-year low. USDA will release updated supply and demand data in its July report, due on Thursday. The wheat market, which has been facing pressure from a rapidly advancing winter crop harvest in the United States, is finding a floor on Chinese purchases of U.S., Australian and French cargoes. The front-month wheat added 0.1 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China. The world's biggest producer has bought 300,000 tonnes of new-crop Australian wheat in recent deals. Prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 659.75 -0.25 -0.04% 866.40 37 CBOT corn 490.25 -1.00 -0.20% 758.25 62 CBOT soy 1233.25 5.00 +0.41% 1571.65 81 CBOT rice $14.93 -$0.03 -0.20% $15.47 27 WTI crude $103.64 $0.42 +0.41% $89.44 82 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.053 USD/AUD 0.906 -0.150 - Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)