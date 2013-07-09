SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn rose on Tuesday, extending gains into a second session on concerns that hot dry weather forecast for late July will stunt crop development that is already behind schedule. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.65 percent to $5.03-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.88 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans advanced 0.48 percent to $12.58-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.8 percent on Monday. * September wheat was little changed at $6.63-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.46 percent on Monday. * The U.S. corn crop improved in the last week and soybean ratings held steady at a historically high level, but both crops were developing behind schedule, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday. * The government said 68 percent of the U.S. corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 67 percent a week earlier and in line with trade expectations. * U.S. weather forecasts were at the forefront of corn traders minds as the Midwest crop approached its critical pollination phase, when hot and dry weather can cut yield potential. * Following planting delays during a cool, wet spring, much of the crop will be pollinating in the second half of July. * Six percent of the crop had reached the silking stage, lagging the five-year average of 20 percent. * The Commodity Weather Group, a private U.S. weather forecaster, said the southwestern portion of the Midwest should see only limited rain in the next two weeks. * For soybeans, the government rated 67 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week but the highest rating for early July since 2004. Ten percent of the crop was blooming, compared with the five-year average of 24 percent. * The U.S. spring wheat crop, which is grown in the northern Plains and Pacific Northwest, was improving. The USDA said 72 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 68 percent a week earlier. * China has bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. wheat in the past week in a flurry of deals, including its largest single-day purchase since January 2004 confirmed on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday. * Brent crude oil fell on Monday as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about global supplies. * U.S. stocks advanced on Monday heading into the start of earnings season. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1400 U.S. Employment trends 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 663.50 0.50 +0.08% +0.53% 692.23 42 CBOT corn 503.75 3.25 +0.65% +2.54% 539.88 66 CBOT soy 1258.25 6.00 +0.48% +2.44% 1287.08 86 CBOT rice $14.83 $0.02 +0.14% -0.87% $15.72 23 WTI crude $102.95 -$0.19 -0.18% -0.26% $96.60 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.912 -0.002 -0.20% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)