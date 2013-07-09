SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn rose on
Tuesday, extending gains into a second session on concerns that
hot dry weather forecast for late July will stunt crop
development that is already behind schedule.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn climbed 0.65
percent to $5.03-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.88 percent in the
previous session.
* November soybeans advanced 0.48 percent to
$12.58-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.8 percent on Monday.
* September wheat was little changed at $6.63-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.46 percent on Monday.
* The U.S. corn crop improved in the last week and soybean
ratings held steady at a historically high level, but both crops
were developing behind schedule, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said in a weekly report on Monday.
* The government said 68 percent of the U.S. corn crop was
rated in good to excellent condition, up from 67 percent a week
earlier and in line with trade expectations.
* U.S. weather forecasts were at the forefront of corn
traders minds as the Midwest crop approached its critical
pollination phase, when hot and dry weather can cut yield
potential.
* Following planting delays during a cool, wet spring, much
of the crop will be pollinating in the second half of July.
* Six percent of the crop had reached the silking stage,
lagging the five-year average of 20 percent.
* The Commodity Weather Group, a private U.S. weather
forecaster, said the southwestern portion of the Midwest should
see only limited rain in the next two weeks.
* For soybeans, the government rated 67 percent of the crop
as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week but the
highest rating for early July since 2004. Ten percent of the
crop was blooming, compared with the five-year average of 24
percent.
* The U.S. spring wheat crop, which is grown in the northern
Plains and Pacific Northwest, was improving. The USDA said 72
percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 68
percent a week earlier.
* China has bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S.
wheat in the past week in a flurry of deals, including its
largest single-day purchase since January 2004 confirmed on
Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought
beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday.
* Brent crude oil fell on Monday as the announced returns of
a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about
global supplies.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday heading into the start of
earnings season.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1400 U.S. Employment trends
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 663.50 0.50 +0.08% +0.53% 692.23 42
CBOT corn 503.75 3.25 +0.65% +2.54% 539.88 66
CBOT soy 1258.25 6.00 +0.48% +2.44% 1287.08 86
CBOT rice $14.83 $0.02 +0.14% -0.87% $15.72 23
WTI crude $102.95 -$0.19 -0.18% -0.26% $96.60 79
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.285 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.912 -0.002 -0.20% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)