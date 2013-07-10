SYDNEY, July 10 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for the third straight session on Wednesday as concerns over potential crop damage from forecast hot, dry weather underpinned the biggest three-day gain in more than a year. New-crop corn also drew support from forecast for unfavorable crop weather, which drove the grain to its biggest daily gain in 10 weeks on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.71 percent to $12.85-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.92 percent on Tuesday. Three-day gains for soybeans stood at more than 4.5 percent, the biggest rally since June 20, 2012. * December corn rose 0.57 percent to $5.24-3/4 a bushel, having gained 4.25 percent in the previous session, the biggest gain since April 29. * September wheat rose 0.15 percent to $6.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.19 percent on Tuesday. * Weather was in the spotlight, with forecasts calling for potentially stressful hot, dry conditions in the southwestern Corn Belt later this month as the corn crop enters its critical pollination phase. * Don Keeney of MDA Weather Services said he expected highs in the mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit and no rain in southern Iowa, Missouri, southwestern Illinois, eastern Nebraska, the northern Delta and Kansas for at least the next 15 days. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 68 percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 67 percent a week earlier. * For soybeans, the government rated 67 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and the highest rating for early July since 2004. * Wheat underpinned by strong demand from China in recent days. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar rallied to three-year highs against major currencies on Tuesday, extending a bullish run on expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce stimulus at a time when other major central banks are likely to ease further. * Crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic ended with moderate gains on Tuesday, supported by a stock market advance and worries over Egypt. But gains were limited by a strong U.S. dollar and supplies were brought back online. * U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to surpass the low bar set for earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A China Exports N/A China Imports 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories 1800 FOMC releases minutes from June 18-19 meeting 2010 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.50 1.00 +0.15% +2.80% 692.73 57 CBOT corn 524.75 3.00 +0.57% +6.82% 540.58 71 CBOT soy 1285.25 9.00 +0.71% +4.64% 1287.98 87 CBOT rice $15.22 $0.03 +0.16% +1.77% $15.73 45 WTI crude $104.39 $0.86 +0.83% +1.21% $96.93 84 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.278 -$0.009 -0.68% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.917 0.004 +0.39% +1.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)