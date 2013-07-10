* Soy hits highest since June 20, up nearly 4 pct in 3 days * Corn eases after 2-day rally on f'casts of hot weather * Wheat underpinned by Chinese demand, lower Russian output * China imported 6.93 mln tonnes of soy in June - customs (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 10 Chicago new-crop soy was little changed on Wednesday after hitting its highest in almost three weeks, while corn eased following its biggest rally in more than two months on forecasts of hot weather in the U.S. Midwest which could reduce yields. Wheat slid 0.6 percent after climbing to a near two-week high in the last session on support from strong Chinese demand and expectations of lower production in Russia. Investors in corn and soybean markets have been building a weather premium amid forecasts of crop-damaging hot weather in the U.S. grains belt after weeks of ideal growing conditions. Importers worldwide are banking on record production in the United States to end three years of tight supplies. Chicago Board of Trade December corn eased 0.3 percent to $5.20 a bushel by 0256 GMT, after rising more than 4 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rally since April 29. November soybeans dipped 1 cent to $12.75-1/4 a bushel. Earlier on Wednesday, the new-crop contract rose to $12.87 a bushel, its highest since June 20. "The horror of what happened last year is still haunting the market," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Last year it started very well with forecasts of record crop but conditions kept going down, so the market is very sensitive to any forecast of adverse weather." Forecasters are calling for potentially stressful hot and dry conditions in the southwestern Corn Belt later this month as the corn crop enters its critical pollination phase. Meteorologist Don Keeney of MDA Weather Services said he expected highs in the mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit and no rain in southern Iowa, Missouri, southwestern Illinois, eastern Nebraska, the northern Delta and Kansas for at least the next 15 days. Despite planting delays this spring, U.S. corn and soybeans have benefited from favourable weather in recent weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 68 percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 67 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, the government rated 67 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and the highest rating for early July since 2004. The market is closely watching demand in China, the world's largest soy buyer, which imported 6.93 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up 35.9 percent from May, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Investors are also taking positions ahead of the USDA's monthly supply/demand reports due Thursday, which could show smaller wheat forecasts for Russia. Two leading analysts lowered their estimates of Russia's 2013 wheat crop on Monday due to drought. The wheat market is being pressure buy demand from China which bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. wheat last week. Prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.25 -4.25 -0.63% -26.26% 866.85 57 CBOT corn 520.00 -1.75 -0.34% -36.87% 759.24 71 CBOT soy 1275.25 -1.00 -0.08% -21.82% 1573.05 84 CBOT rice $15.18 -$0.02 -0.10% -4.65% $15.47 47 WTI crude $104.39 $0.86 +0.83% +11.81% $89.46 84 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.277 $0.048 +3.93% +3.95% USD/AUD 0.914 -0.141 -13.39% -13.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)