SYDNEY, July 11 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for the fourth session on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would continue to support the economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.25 percent to $12.88 a bushel, having firmed 0.67 percent on Wednesday. * December corn climbed 0.53 percent to $5.24-1/4 a bushel, after advancing 2.2 percent in the previous session. * September wheat rose 0.26 to $6.80-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.22 percent on Wednesday. * Traders are looking to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's July monthly supply/demand report later in the day, which is expected to show smaller projected stockpiles of U.S. corn for both 2012/13 and 2013/14. * New-crop soybeans have been supported by concerns over prospects for the U.S. harvest. * Weather this summer has been mostly favorable for the soybean crop, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has rated about two-thirds of the crop as good to excellent. * But new-crop soybeans are developing more slowly than normal after a cool, wet spring. And some acres have yet to be planted - especially in the eastern Midwest. * Traders continue to monitor Chinese soybean demand. China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 6.93 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up 35.9 percent from 5.10 million tonnes in May. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slumped in thin early Asian trade on Thursday after dovish comments from Bernanke forced markets to cut bullish bets on the greenback as they reassessed when the U.S. central bank was likely to start withdrawing stimulus. * U.S. crude oil prices surged nearly $3 a barrel on Wednesday to their highest in 16 months, narrowing the discount to Brent crude to less than $2. * The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Bank of Japan interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Import/export prices 1800 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 680.75 1.75 +0.26% +0.48% 690.78 53 CBOT corn 524.25 2.75 +0.53% +0.48% 537.27 77 CBOT soy 1288.00 3.25 +0.25% +0.92% 1287.22 66 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.00 +0.00% +3.28% $15.73 52 WTI crude $106.42 -$0.10 -0.09% +2.79% $97.44 90 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.011 +0.86% +2.39% USD/AUD 0.923 0.006 +0.61% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)