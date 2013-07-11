* U.S. new-crop corn up for 3 out of four sessions * Forecasts of dry weather threaten U.S. corn, soy crops * Investors positioning ahead of USDA supply/demand report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 11 U.S. soy was little changed on Thursday, trading near its highest in three weeks, while corn edged up as concerns over unfriendly crop weather amid tight supplies underpinned prices. Investors in the agricultural markets are also positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture supply/demand report which is expected to show tightening old-crop supplies. "Grains are likely to be ultra-sensitive to weather related news," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Given the recent strength in exports, particularly for U.S. corn, we are expecting old-crop corn inventories to be adjusted down again, putting further pressure on the treacherously low stocks-to-use ratio." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, which represents the new crop, rose as much as 0.4 percent to $12.90 a bushel, not far from Wednesday's near three-week top of $12.95. December corn gained 0.2 percent to $5.22-3/4 a bushel. New-crop corn and soybeans are being supported by forecasts of hot and dry weather in the second half of July which could curb yields. U.S. weather this summer has been mostly favourable for the soybean and corn crop, boosting prospects of record output this year which is needed to end three years of tight supplies. Supplies of old-crop soybeans remaining from the last U.S. harvest are extremely tight, a factor that sent the July futures soaring to a contract high on Tuesday at $16.30 a bushel. The thinly traded contract is in delivery and expires on Friday. U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth straight session, buoyed by strong demand from China and expectations of lower production by Russia, typically the world's No.3 exporter. The most-actively traded CBOT September wheat contract added 0.4 percent to $6.81-3/4 a bushel. Still, analysts expect global wheat supplies to outstrip demand. China bought more than 1.3 million tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat in a series of deals announced by USDA between last Wednesday and Monday. Prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.75 2.75 +0.41% 867.13 53 CBOT corn 522.75 1.25 +0.24% 759.33 79 CBOT soy 1283.25 -1.50 -0.12% 1573.32 66 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.00 +0.00% $15.48 52 WTI crude $106.28 -$0.24 -0.23% $89.52 88 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.083 USD/AUD 0.929 -0.127 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)