(Corrects first and third paragraphs to biggest weekly rise in 21 months not 9 months) SYDNEY, July 12 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for the fifth day on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly jump in 21 months as unfavorable weather forecasts stoked concerns over crop development. FUNDAMENTALS * November soybeans gained 0.14 percent to $12.92-1/2 a bushel and are up 5.2 percent so far this week. * Chicago Board of Trade December corn lost 0.14 percent to $5.26-1/4 a bushel, but is still up more than 7 percent so far this week in its largest weekly climb since October, 2011. * September wheat was unchanged at $6.83 a bushel and is up nearly 3.5 percent for the week, its strongest gain in 10 weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its July supply/demand report, lowered its forecast of 2013/14 U.S. wheat ending stocks below the average analyst estimate of 632 million bushels. * The USDA slashed its forecast of global wheat ending stocks for 2013/14, which if realised, would be the smallest since 2008/09. * Global wheat consumption for 2013/14 was raised by 5.4 million tonnes. * China, the world's top wheat grower, is expected to import the highest volume of the grain in a decade in 2013/2014. * USDA lowered its forecast of global corn ending stocks for 2013/14 to 150.97 million, below the average analyst estimate of 152.4 million. * USDA projected 2013 soybean plantings at 77.7 million acres, but traders say planting delays may prompt the government to lower that figure later this year. * Most recent weather predictions see potentially stressful hot, dry conditions in the U.S. grains belt. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was quietly nursing its losses on Friday as the smoke cleared after a couple of sessions of frenetic action. * U.S. crude oil futures fell the most in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally. * The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed on Thursday at record highs, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank would keep loose monetary policy for some time. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 682.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.77% 690.85 59 CBOT corn 526.25 -0.75 -0.14% +0.86% 537.33 79 CBOT soy 1292.50 1.75 +0.14% +1.27% 1287.37 64 CBOT rice $15.37 -$0.01 -0.07% +1.15% $15.72 55 WTI crude $104.49 -$0.42 -0.40% -1.91% $97.75 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.012 +0.95% +2.48% USD/AUD 0.916 -0.001 -0.09% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)