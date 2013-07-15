SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. new-crop corn prices extended losses by more than 1 percent on Monday in the wake of forecasts for more favourable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 1.08 percent to $5.03-3/4 a bushel, having slid 3.37 percent the session before. * September wheat dropped 0.92 percent to $6.74-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.29 percent on Friday. * November soybeans were little changed at $12.57 a bushel, having slid 2.6 percent on Friday. * Updated forecasting models, including the closely watched Global Forecast System released by the U.S. National Weather Service, eased trader concerns over the threat of crop damage from hot, dry weather across much of the U.S. corn belt. * Private exporters reported the sale of 960,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery during the new marketing year. * China's Sinograin bought more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. new-crop corn for shipment in the 2013/14 year. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was marking time early Monday as investors tensed for key Chinese economic data that could well set the near term course for Asian currencies and the Australian dollar. * Oil rebounded on Friday, led by the biggest surge in gasoline futures this year as a string of refinery outages stoked concerns about fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S. summer driving season. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane fire in London. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Q2 GDP 0200 China Industrial output 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Urban investment 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1230 U.S. New York Fed Empire State survey 1400 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.75 -6.25 -0.92% -1.21% 688.56 61 CBOT corn 503.75 -5.50 -1.08% -4.41% 533.57 61 CBOT soy 1257.00 -0.25 -0.02% -2.61% 1285.08 19 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.03 +0.16% -0.98% $15.72 39 WTI crude $105.74 -$0.21 -0.20% -0.20% $98.68 76 Currencies #DIV/0! USD/AUD 0.907 0.002 +0.21% -1.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)