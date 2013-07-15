* Weather forecasts ease threat to new-crop corn production * Wheat falls, despite supportive USDA forecasts By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. new-crop corn fell to a six-day low on Monday as updated weather forecasts eased concerns over potential crop damage. Wheat tracked corn lower, while soybeans edged higher after touching a one-week low earlier in the session. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.54 percent to $5.06-1/2 a bushel by 0319 GMT, having hit a session low of $5.03-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since July 9. Corn fell 3.4 percent on Friday, pushing two-day losses to nearly 4 percent, the biggest two-session slide in two-weeks. "We are looking at less sinister conditions across the United States to what the market was expecting a week or so ago...this has pushed prices lower," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn has come under sustained pressure amid updated weather models that forecast less unfavorable crop weather. The closely watched Global Forecast System released by the U.S. National Weather Service eased trader concerns over the threat of crop damage from hot, dry weather across much of the U.S. corn belt. Private forecasts called for continued dry weather across much of the U.S. corn belt, but potential crop damage fears were eased by lower than previously expected temperatures. The weakness in corn comes despite confirmation of Chinese demand for U.S. stocks. China bought 960,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for delivery during the new marketing year, the Agriculture Department said on Friday, the eighth-largest corn sale on USDA records. China's Sinograin bought more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. new-crop corn for shipment in the 2013/14 year, sources said, as the state stockpiler takes advantage of cheap prices to boost stocks amid damage to its grain crops from bad weather. September wheat fell 0.7 percent to $6.76-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.29 percent on Friday. Wheat had drawn support last week from USDA's supply/demand report on July 11, which forecast China's wheat imports at 8.5 million tonnes in 2013/14, up 5 million tonnes on the month and up from 3.2 million in 2012/13. November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.59-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.6 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 676.25 -4.75 -0.70% -0.99% 688.61 61 CBOT corn 506.50 -2.75 -0.54% -3.89% 533.66 61 CBOT soy 1259.75 2.50 +0.20% -2.40% 1285.17 19 CBOT rice $15.26 $0.05 +0.36% -0.78% $15.72 39 WTI crude $106.00 $0.05 +0.05% +0.05% $98.69 78 Currencies #DIV/0! USD/AUD 0.909 0.005 +0.53% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)