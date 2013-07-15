* Hot, dry weather followed by rain should aid corn crop * Nearby soybeans rise on thin supply, good processor demand * Wheat sinks on good harvest weather (Updates with closing prices, adds details on NOPA soy crush, fund buying and selling totals) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, July 15 U.S. corn futures fell 1 percent on Monday as a favorable weather forecast for much of the Midwest Corn Belt eased worries that stressful summer heat would drag down yields. Wheat futures also dropped as hot, dry weather this week should allow most farmers to complete the winter wheat harvest following scattered rain delays in recent weeks. Nearby soybean prices rallied on tight old-crop supplies and on stronger-than-expected demand from domestic processors. Gains in deferred contracts were limited by beneficial crop weather. "You couldn't really sit down and write out a better weather scenario for the corn crop right now for most areas. There are some areas in the west that are a bit of a concern, but nothing more than we normally deal with," said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst with Jefferies Bache. A high-pressure ridge moved into the Midwest over the weekend and will remain in place until mid-week, blocking moisture from moving into the region, said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Showers were expected on Thursday and Friday in the far northern Midwest and late in the weekend in most of the Midwest. Additional rains were expected in the bulk of the region next week, he said. "The only areas that look like they may stay dry are western Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The rest of the Midwest should receive some rain next week," Dee said. Temperatures should reach the mid-80s to low 90s (degrees Fahrenheit). "No extreme heat, pretty typical for mid-July," he said. The heat this week will boost corn development, while rain and milder temperatures will arrive as the crop begins pollination, a critical stage of development when severe heat and dryness can hurt yields. Crop ratings for corn and soybeans were likely unchanged this past week as improving conditions in areas east of the Mississippi River likely made up for some declines caused by heat and dryness in the west, analysts said. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 5-3/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $5.03-1/2 a bushel, the lowest in a week. CBOT August soybeans rose 24-3/4 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $14.53-3/4 a bushel, while the actively traded new-crop November contract gained 6-1/2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $12.63-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. soybean crush declined less than expected last month, easing to 119.05 million bushels versus 122.6 million in May, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed on Monday. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 117 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll. CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures fell 11-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $6.69-1/2 a bushel, while September hard red winter wheat shed 7-1/2 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $7.01 per bushel. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 corn contracts and 4,000 SRW wheat contracts on the day while buying a net 4,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. Prices at 1:48 p.m. CDT (1848 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 536.25 -9.25 -1.7% -23.2% CBOT soy 1453.75 24.75 1.7% 2.5% CBOT meal 451.50 8.60 1.9% 7.3% CBOT soyoil 45.84 -0.38 -0.8% -6.8% CBOT wheat 669.50 -11.50 -1.7% -13.9% CBOT rice 1517.00 -3.50 -0.2% 2.1% EU wheat 194.00 -3.75 -1.9% -22.5% US crude 106.41 0.46 0.4% 15.9% Dow Jones 15,506 42 0.3% 18.3% Gold 1283.30 -0.99 -0.1% -23.4% Euro/dollar 1.3065 -0.0001 0.0% -1.0% Dollar Index 83.0590 0.0710 0.1% 4.1% Baltic Freight 1151 2 0.2% 64.7% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by John Wallace and Bob Burgdorfer)