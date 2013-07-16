SYDNEY, July 16 U.S. new-crop corn rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market by reporting a downgrade in the condition of the crop following hot, dry weather across the Corn Belt last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 1.59 percent to $5.11-1/2 a bushel, after having slid 1.13 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.87 percent to $12.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.52 percent on Monday. * September wheat rose 0.75 percent to $6.74-1/2 a bushel, after having closed down 1.69 percent on Monday. * The USDA rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 68 percent a week earlier. * For soybeans, 65 percent of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 67 percent the previous week. * Analysts had expected no change in the ratings. * The USDA confirmed that both corn and soybeans are developing behind schedule, making both crops more susceptible to frost damage later in the year. * Rain showers are expected in the bulk of the region next week, Global Weather Monitoring said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose against the yen on Monday as traders said a selloff last week was overdone because the Federal Reserve is still likely to be the first among major central banks to move away from an ultra-loose monetary policy. * Crude oil futures edged up slightly on Monday in thin trade, reversing earlier losses, as the market digested mixed economic and industry data from the United States and China, the world's biggest oil consumers. * Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest such streak since mid-January, though weak retail sales limited gains in a session with the lowest volume of the year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. CPI 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.50 5.00 +0.75% -0.95% 686.90 48 CBOT corn 511.50 8.00 +1.59% +0.44% 531.94 17 CBOT soy 1274.75 11.00 +0.87% +1.39% 1283.78 21 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.00 +0.00% -1.37% $15.72 38 WTI crude $106.50 $0.18 +0.17% +0.52% $98.72 80 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 +0.02% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.911 0.001 +0.13% +0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)