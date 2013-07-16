* Corn up 1.3 pct, soy 0.4 pct, wheat gains 0.6 pct * U.S. corn, soy ratings decline on hot weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 16 Chicago new-crop corn rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from its lowest in one-week, while soybeans gained for a second consecutive day as worsening U.S. crop conditions underpinned the market. Wheat rose around half a percent, tracking gains in corn and soybeans after suffering two days of losses on pressure from the rapidly advancing U.S. winter harvest. U.S. corn and soybean crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday in a weekly report, with most of the declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has been in need of rain. "If you look at the crop progress report, silking is very slow when you compare it with last year or the average of the last 5 years," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The overall crop condition has deteriorated and that has effectively erased the improvement we saw in the last few weeks." The USDA said 16 percent of the U.S. corn crop had reached the silking stage of growth by Sunday, compared with the five-year average of 35 percent. Twenty-six percent of the soybean crop was blooming, behind the five-year average of 40 percent. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 1.3 percent to $5.10 a bushel by 0319 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since July 8 in the last session. November soybeans added 0.4 percent to $12.68-1/4 a bushel. The USDA rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 68 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, 65 percent of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 67 percent the previous week. A high-pressure ridge moved into the Midwest over the weekend and will remain in place until mid-week, blocking moisture from moving into the region, said John Dee, a meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. But showers were expected on Thursday and Friday in the far northern Midwest and late in the weekend in most of the Midwest. Additional rains were expected in the bulk of the region next week, he said. The U.S. soybean crush declined less than expected last month, easing to 119.05 million bushels versus 122.6 million in May, National Oilseed Processors Association data showed on Monday. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 117 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll. U.S. wheat firmed on the back of strength in corn and soybeans but harvest pressure is keeping a lid on prices. September wheat gained 0.6 percent to $6.73-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 67 percent complete, up from 57 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 71 percent, the USDA said. Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.50 4.00 +0.60% 866.86 53 CBOT corn 510.00 6.50 +1.29% 758.91 20 CBOT soy 1268.25 4.50 +0.36% 1572.82 22 CBOT rice $15.17 $0.00 +0.00% $15.47 38 WTI crude $106.11 -$0.21 -0.20% $89.52 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.078 USD/AUD 0.916 -0.140 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)