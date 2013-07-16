* More heat, less rain in latest crop belt forecasts
* Nearby soybeans supported by thin supplies
* Fund buying fuels gains in corn, soy
* Wheat slips on profit taking, export slowdown
(Updates with midday weather forecast, closing prices, fund
buying totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 16 U.S. corn and soybean futures
rose on Tuesday as the latest forecasts increased the heat and
reduced the rain for the Midwest crop belt, changes that
prompted fund buying because such weather could hurt crop
yields.
Prices eased from earlier peaks after a midday weather model
update suggested slightly cooler and wetter weather, but the
market quickly shrugged off that pressure and both commodities
closed with their strongest gains in a week.
August-delivery soybean futures drew additional strength
from tight U.S. supplies and signs that end-of-season stocks of
the oilseed, already forecast at the tightest in nine years, may
be reduced further.
Hot, dry weather over the next couple of weeks in the U.S.
Midwest crop region will stress pollinating corn and the growing
soybean crop, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.
"The forecast for next week turned drier and it looks pretty
dry now for the next two weeks, so there will be some stress on
crops," said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather
Services.
Both crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Monday, with most of the
declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has
been in need of rain.
USDA rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop good to
excellent, down from 68 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, 65
percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, down from 67
percent the previous week.
After two sessions of declines, Chicago Board of Trade
December corn rose 7-1/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to
$5.10-3/4 per bushel.
Short covering by managed funds, which held a record large
net short position in corn last week, also supported prices.
New-crop November soybeans climbed for the sixth time
in seven sessions, adding 22-1/2 cents, or 1.8 percent, to
$12.86-1/4 a bushel. August soybeans rose 21-1/2 cents, or
1.5 percent, to $14.75-1/4 after earlier hitting a 9-1/2-month
high of $14.88 due to tightening old-crop supplies.
National Oilseed Processors Association data on Monday
showed the U.S. soybean crush declined less than expected last
month.
The crush would need to drop much more in July and August to
preserve already razor-thin U.S. stocks, an unlikely scenario
given strong crush margins, analysts said.
"The USDA will have to recognize lower soybean ending stocks
in the August supply/demand report, certainly with the NOPA
numbers on Monday," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with
Allendale Inc.
U.S. wheat futures shed early gains on a slowdown in export
demand and in a profit-taking setback following initial corn-
and soybean-fueled gains. CBOT September wheat ended
unchanged at $6.69-1/2 a bushel.
Commodity funds were buyers of an estimated net 6,000 corn
contracts and 8,000 soybean contracts on the day and were net
even in wheat, trade sources said.
Prices at 1:42 p.m. CDT (1842 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 545.25 9.00 1.7% -21.9%
CBOT soy 1475.25 21.50 1.5% 4.0%
CBOT meal 466.80 15.30 3.4% 11.0%
CBOT soyoil 45.71 -0.13 -0.3% -7.0%
CBOT wheat 669.50 0.00 0.0% -13.9%
CBOT rice 1526.00 9.00 0.6% 2.7%
EU wheat 194.00 0.00 0.0% -22.5%
US crude 105.79 -0.53 -0.5% 15.2%
Dow Jones 15,449 -35 -0.2% 17.9%
Gold 1290.46 8.47 0.7% -22.9%
Euro/dollar 1.3159 0.0097 0.7% -0.3%
Dollar Index 82.5070 -0.5360 -0.7% 3.4%
Baltic Freight 1152 1 0.1% 64.8%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer
and Steve Orlofsky)