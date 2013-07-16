* More heat, less rain in latest crop belt forecasts * Nearby soybeans supported by thin supplies * Fund buying fuels gains in corn, soy * Wheat slips on profit taking, export slowdown (Updates with midday weather forecast, closing prices, fund buying totals) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, July 16 U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday as the latest forecasts increased the heat and reduced the rain for the Midwest crop belt, changes that prompted fund buying because such weather could hurt crop yields. Prices eased from earlier peaks after a midday weather model update suggested slightly cooler and wetter weather, but the market quickly shrugged off that pressure and both commodities closed with their strongest gains in a week. August-delivery soybean futures drew additional strength from tight U.S. supplies and signs that end-of-season stocks of the oilseed, already forecast at the tightest in nine years, may be reduced further. Hot, dry weather over the next couple of weeks in the U.S. Midwest crop region will stress pollinating corn and the growing soybean crop, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday. "The forecast for next week turned drier and it looks pretty dry now for the next two weeks, so there will be some stress on crops," said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA Weather Services. Both crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, with most of the declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has been in need of rain. USDA rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop good to excellent, down from 68 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, 65 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, down from 67 percent the previous week. After two sessions of declines, Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 7-1/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $5.10-3/4 per bushel. Short covering by managed funds, which held a record large net short position in corn last week, also supported prices. New-crop November soybeans climbed for the sixth time in seven sessions, adding 22-1/2 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $12.86-1/4 a bushel. August soybeans rose 21-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $14.75-1/4 after earlier hitting a 9-1/2-month high of $14.88 due to tightening old-crop supplies. National Oilseed Processors Association data on Monday showed the U.S. soybean crush declined less than expected last month. The crush would need to drop much more in July and August to preserve already razor-thin U.S. stocks, an unlikely scenario given strong crush margins, analysts said. "The USDA will have to recognize lower soybean ending stocks in the August supply/demand report, certainly with the NOPA numbers on Monday," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc. U.S. wheat futures shed early gains on a slowdown in export demand and in a profit-taking setback following initial corn- and soybean-fueled gains. CBOT September wheat ended unchanged at $6.69-1/2 a bushel. Commodity funds were buyers of an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts and 8,000 soybean contracts on the day and were net even in wheat, trade sources said. Prices at 1:42 p.m. CDT (1842 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 545.25 9.00 1.7% -21.9% CBOT soy 1475.25 21.50 1.5% 4.0% CBOT meal 466.80 15.30 3.4% 11.0% CBOT soyoil 45.71 -0.13 -0.3% -7.0% CBOT wheat 669.50 0.00 0.0% -13.9% CBOT rice 1526.00 9.00 0.6% 2.7% EU wheat 194.00 0.00 0.0% -22.5% US crude 105.79 -0.53 -0.5% 15.2% Dow Jones 15,449 -35 -0.2% 17.9% Gold 1290.46 8.47 0.7% -22.9% Euro/dollar 1.3159 0.0097 0.7% -0.3% Dollar Index 82.5070 -0.5360 -0.7% 3.4% Baltic Freight 1152 1 0.1% 64.8% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Steve Orlofsky)