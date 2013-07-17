SYDNEY, July 17 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for
the third day on Wednesday on fears hot weather could damage the
harvest, despite forecasts saying temperatures could cool
slightly.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.16
percent to $12.88-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn climbed 0.29 percent to $5.12-1/4 a
bushel, after gaining 1.44 percent the previous session.
* September wheat was little changed at $6.69-3/4 a
bushel, having closed flat on Wednesday.
* A weather forecast on Tuesday suggested slightly cooler
weather than previously expected. But conditions are still
likely to be hot and dry over the next couple of weeks in the
U.S. Midwest crop region, stressing pollinating corn and the
growing soybean crop.
* Both crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Monday, with most of the
declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has
been in need of rain.
* China's wheat crop has suffered more severely than
previously thought from frost in the growing period and rain
during the harvest, and import demand to compensate for the
damage could see the country eclipse Egypt as the world's top
buyer.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed on the defensive in early Asian trade on
Wednesday as investors suffered a case of cold feet ahead of
Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony in Congress
later in the day.
* Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline
surged to four-month highs due to refinery problems during
summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol credits.
* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on
Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment
1230 U.S. Building permits
1230 U.S. Housing starts
1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers
semiannual testimony before Congress committee
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Grains prices at 0011 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 669.75 0.25 +0.04% -1.65% 686.74 49
CBOT corn 512.25 1.50 +0.29% +0.59% 531.97 21
CBOT soy 1288.25 2.00 +0.16% +1.94% 1283.23 29
CBOT rice $15.27 $0.01 +0.07% +0.43% $15.71 43
WTI crude $105.78 -$0.22 -0.21% -0.51% $99.12 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.008 +0.64% +0.60%
USD/AUD 0.924 0.015 +1.59% +2.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)