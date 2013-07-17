SYDNEY, July 17 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for the third day on Wednesday on fears hot weather could damage the harvest, despite forecasts saying temperatures could cool slightly. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.16 percent to $12.88-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * December corn climbed 0.29 percent to $5.12-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.44 percent the previous session. * September wheat was little changed at $6.69-3/4 a bushel, having closed flat on Wednesday. * A weather forecast on Tuesday suggested slightly cooler weather than previously expected. But conditions are still likely to be hot and dry over the next couple of weeks in the U.S. Midwest crop region, stressing pollinating corn and the growing soybean crop. * Both crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, with most of the declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has been in need of rain. * China's wheat crop has suffered more severely than previously thought from frost in the growing period and rain during the harvest, and import demand to compensate for the damage could see the country eclipse Egypt as the world's top buyer. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed on the defensive in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors suffered a case of cold feet ahead of Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony in Congress later in the day. * Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline surged to four-month highs due to refinery problems during summer driving season and rising prices for ethanol credits. * The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 1230 U.S. Building permits 1230 U.S. Housing starts 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers semiannual testimony before Congress committee 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 669.75 0.25 +0.04% -1.65% 686.74 49 CBOT corn 512.25 1.50 +0.29% +0.59% 531.97 21 CBOT soy 1288.25 2.00 +0.16% +1.94% 1283.23 29 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.01 +0.07% +0.43% $15.71 43 WTI crude $105.78 -$0.22 -0.21% -0.51% $99.12 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.008 +0.64% +0.60% USD/AUD 0.924 0.015 +1.59% +2.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)