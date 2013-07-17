* Corn up 0.7 pct, builds on last session's gains * Hot, dry spell threatens U.S. corn, soy yields * Wheat rises from 1-week low, tracks gains in corn (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 17 Chicago corn gained for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, while soybeans rose for seven out of eight days on forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. grain belt threatening yields. Wheat rose from a one-week low on the back of gains in corn futures and expectations of strong imports by China following crop-damage due to adverse weather. Hot weather over the next couple of weeks in the U.S. Midwest will stress the pollinating corn and the growing soybean crops, agricultural meteorologists said. "The next week is drier than average and there is risk that it will be warmer than average," said one Melbourne-based commodities analyst. "We are closely monitoring the weather as it will be an issue if the dryness persists in the last week of July and we start to see temperatures rise." Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 0.7 percent to $5.14-1/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, while November soybeans added 0.3 percent to $12.89-3/4 a bushel. Corn was planted late because of excessive wet weather and will be pollinating or going through its reproductive stage of development later than normal. Importers are expecting record U.S. corn and soybean production this year to ease three years of tight supplies. The market is also factoring in a surprise drop in condition ratings for each crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 68 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, 65 percent of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 67 percent the previous week. In the wheat market, there is support from higher corn prices and hopes of Chinese demand although gains were capped by ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. winter crop. The most-actively traded CBOT September wheat gained 0.4 percent to $6.72 a bushel. China's wheat crop has suffered more severely than previously thought, from frost in the growing period and rain during the harvest, and import demand to compensate for the damage could see the country eclipse Egypt as the world's top buyer. The market is also expecting China's soybean imports to surge in July on lower domestic harvest and rising demand. China's soybean imports will reach 7 million tonnes in July, exceeding the previous month's record shipments as a poor harvest and rising demand sees domestic supplies hit a four-year low, Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 672.00 2.50 +0.37% 866.81 53 CBOT corn 514.25 3.50 +0.69% 759.05 22 CBOT soy 1289.75 3.50 +0.27% 1573.53 30 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.01 +0.07% $15.48 42 WTI crude $105.72 -$0.28 -0.26% $89.51 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 $0.085 USD/AUD 0.924 -0.132 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)