SINGAPORE, July 18 U.S. corn fell 1.3 percent on Thursday to a 10-day low and soybeans slid for a second day, as forecasts for improved weather in the U.S. grain belt put pressure on prices. Wheat slid 0.4 percent but losses were limited by strong export demand led by China, the world's top consumer. FUNDAMENTALS * Wetter weather forecast for the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest will help boost corn and soybean growth and diminish the threat of harm to the pollinating corn crop, agricultural meteorologists said. * Grains market is highly sensitive to slight changes in weather patterns as crops are nearing critical stages of development, particularly corn, which will be pollinating over the next few weeks. * Stiff competition in export markets added to pressure on corn. The Korea Feed Association purchased 60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a tender which closed on Wednesday. * Still, U.S. soybean plantings may fall short of an expected record this year after recent rains kept farmers from harvesting wheat in fields they intended to replant with the oilseed, crop experts said. * Crop forecaster Lanworth lowered its world corn and soybean production outlook for the 2013/14 crop year due to "unexpectedly warm and dry weather" in key growing areas of the United States during the past two weeks. * Lanworth said it expects world corn production to be 956 million tonnes, down from its previous outlook of 961 million tonnes. Soybean harvest was seen at 283 million tonnes, 1 million tonnes lower than its earlier forecast. * U.S. wheat prices also slid in line with losses in corn but strong export demand provided a floor under the market. * Brazilian importers are in the market for more U.S. hard red winter wheat this week following recent large purchases. * Chinese importers are negotiating deals to buy at least half a million tonnes of Australian wheat for January-March shipment to replace some of its weather-damaged domestic crop. * China, the world's top wheat grower, may even eclipse Egypt as the world's top importer this season after adverse weather damaged up to 20 million tonnes of its milling grade crop, trade sources said. * After the close, Egypt's state wheat buyer announced a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat on the global market for shipment in late August. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell then buy back the currency in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. * Brent crude inched higher on Wednesday while gasoline prices fell slightly after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported further draws in American crude stockpiles and larger-than-expected increases in gasoline inventories. * U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down the U.S. central bank's stimulus program was not set in stone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1400 U.S. Leading indicators 1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate Banking Committee Prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.25 -2.75 -0.41% -27.46% 866.48 44 CBOT corn 495.25 -6.75 -1.34% -39.88% 758.42 19 CBOT soy 1267.50 -16.00 -1.25% -22.30% 1572.79 30 CBOT rice $15.39 $0.11 +0.69% -3.36% $15.48 43 WTI crude $106.45 -$0.03 -0.03% +14.02% $89.53 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.083 +6.76% +6.78% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.132 -12.54% -12.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)