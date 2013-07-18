SINGAPORE, July 18 U.S. corn fell 1.3 percent on
Thursday to a 10-day low and soybeans slid for a second day, as
forecasts for improved weather in the U.S. grain belt put
pressure on prices.
Wheat slid 0.4 percent but losses were limited by strong
export demand led by China, the world's top consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wetter weather forecast for the next two weeks in the U.S.
Midwest will help boost corn and soybean growth and diminish the
threat of harm to the pollinating corn crop, agricultural
meteorologists said.
* Grains market is highly sensitive to slight changes in
weather patterns as crops are nearing critical stages of
development, particularly corn, which will be pollinating over
the next few weeks.
* Stiff competition in export markets added to pressure on
corn. The Korea Feed Association purchased 60,000 tonnes of corn
to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a tender which closed
on Wednesday.
* Still, U.S. soybean plantings may fall short of an
expected record this year after recent rains kept farmers from
harvesting wheat in fields they intended to replant with the
oilseed, crop experts said.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth lowered its world corn and
soybean production outlook for the 2013/14 crop year due to
"unexpectedly warm and dry weather" in key growing areas of the
United States during the past two weeks.
* Lanworth said it expects world corn production to be 956
million tonnes, down from its previous outlook of 961 million
tonnes. Soybean harvest was seen at 283 million tonnes, 1
million tonnes lower than its earlier forecast.
* U.S. wheat prices also slid in line with losses in corn
but strong export demand provided a floor under the market.
* Brazilian importers are in the market for more U.S. hard
red winter wheat this week following recent large purchases.
* Chinese importers are negotiating deals to buy at least
half a million tonnes of Australian wheat for January-March
shipment to replace some of its weather-damaged domestic crop.
* China, the world's top wheat grower, may even eclipse
Egypt as the world's top importer this season after adverse
weather damaged up to 20 million tonnes of its milling grade
crop, trade sources said.
* After the close, Egypt's state wheat buyer announced a
tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat on the global
market for shipment in late August.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell
then buy back the currency in reaction to comments from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
* Brent crude inched higher on Wednesday while gasoline
prices fell slightly after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration reported further draws in American crude
stockpiles and larger-than-expected increases in gasoline
inventories.
* U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for
winding down the U.S. central bank's stimulus program was not
set in stone.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Euro zone Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1400 U.S. Leading indicators
1430 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before
Senate Banking Committee
Prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 662.25 -2.75 -0.41% -27.46% 866.48 44
CBOT corn 495.25 -6.75 -1.34% -39.88% 758.42 19
CBOT soy 1267.50 -16.00 -1.25% -22.30% 1572.79 30
CBOT rice $15.39 $0.11 +0.69% -3.36% $15.48 43
WTI crude $106.45 -$0.03 -0.03% +14.02% $89.53 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 $0.083 +6.76% +6.78%
USD/AUD 0.923 -0.132 -12.54% -12.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)