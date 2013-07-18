* Corn falls nearly 1 pct as fear of crop damage eases * Updated forecasts call for wetter U.S. weather - CWG * Wheat shrugs off corn pressure on increased global demand By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. new-crop corn fell nearly 1 percent to a 10-day low on Thursday as the fear of crop damage was eased with forecasts for rain across much of the Corn Belt. Wheat was little changed, shrugging off pressure from corn on expectations of increased demand, while soybeans fell for the second straight session on the improved weather outlook. Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 0.8 percent at $4.98 a bushel at 0348 GMT, after earlier hitting a session low of $4.95, the lowest since July 8. Corn had closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday. "The 15-day outlook is for more rain and less threatening weather so the threat to yields is falling," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Wetter weather is forecast for the next two weeks in the U.S. Midwest, Commodity Weather Group said on Wednesday. November soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $12.77-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Corn and soybeans had firmed earlier in the week following forecasts for hot, dry weather across the Midwest later in the month, threatening crop yields. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 66 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 68 percent a week earlier. For soybeans, 65 percent of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 67 percent the previous week. WHEAT DEMAND September wheat was little changed at $6.64-1/2 a bushel, drawing support from expectations of increased global demand for wheat. It had closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. Brazilian importers are expected to return to buy more U.S. hard red winter wheat this week following recent large purchases. Chinese importers are also negotiating deals to buy at least half-a-million tonnes of Australian wheat for January-March shipment to replace some of its weather-damaged domestic crop. Following significant disruptions to its domestic crop, China, the world's top wheat grower, may eclipse Egypt as the world's top importer this season trade sources said. Adverse weather has damaged up to 20 million tonnes of China's milling grade crop. Grains prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 664.50 -0.50 -0.08% -0.75% 684.91 43 CBOT corn 498.00 -4.00 -0.80% -1.09% 530.08 20 CBOT soy 1277.75 -5.75 -0.45% +1.11% 1282.88 30 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.06 +0.39% +1.12% $15.70 47 WTI crude $106.36 -$0.12 -0.11% +0.34% $99.56 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.310 $0.004 +0.27% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.918 0.009 +0.95% +1.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)