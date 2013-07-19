SINGAPORE, July 19 U.S. corn slid for a third session on Friday to trade below $5 a bushel as forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market. Soybeans were little changed following last session's deep losses, while wheat ticked higher after declining for two days on pressure from the promising U.S. winter crop harvest and competition from Black Sea suppliers. FUNDAMENTALS * Occasional showers and a lack of extreme heat were expected across much of the U.S. corn belt over the next two weeks. That is better for crops than a previous forecast for hot and dry weather, which had sent grain prices rising. * Strong corn export sales last week helped to offset some of the pressure on corn from the outlook for more rain. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said net corn sales in the week ended July 11 were more than 1.7 million tonnes for the current and new marketing years. Analysts had expected up to 1.6 million tonnes. * Wheat ticked up but the market remains under pressure from the harvest of the U.S. winter crop and spillover weakness in corn and soybeans. * A large purchase of wheat from the Black Sea region by Egypt's GASC, the country's price-conscious state wheat buyer, at a steep discount to U.S. prices underscored the challenges that soft red winter wheat exports face in the world market. * Declines in hard red winter wheat futures were limited as Brazilian importers are expected to return for more of the variety following recent large purchases. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was again probing major resistance against the yen on Friday, encouraged by solid economic data, higher Treasury yields and an unthreatening conclusion to testimony from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. * U.S. crude oil hit its highest level in 16 months on Thursday, rising above $108 a barrel on signs of a stronger U.S. economy and shrinking its discount to North Sea Brent to the narrowest in almost three years. * The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments further reassured markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices 0800 Italy Industrial orders G20 Finance ministers and central bank chiefs' meeting (to July 20) Prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 661.25 0.75 +0.11% 866.45 39 CBOT corn 499.25 -1.50 -0.30% 758.55 21 CBOT soy 1265.50 -0.25 -0.02% 1572.73 28 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.03 +0.19% $15.48 50 WTI crude $108.00 -$0.04 -0.04% $89.58 80 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.080 USD/AUD 0.916 -0.140 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)